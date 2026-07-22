Senators Thrash Fightin Phils 12-2 to Even Series, Blast Three Homers in Win

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - After a quiet game offensively to open the series Tuesday night, the Senators exploded with 12 runs on 15 hits Wednesday afternoon to beat the Fightin Phils 12-2. The series is even at a game apiece.

Eight out of the nine hitters in the lineup recorded a hit and scored at least one run.

Harrisburg scored first in the second. Kervin Pichardo led off with a single. With two outs, TJ White drilled a ball down the rightfield line into the Reading bullpen for a two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead.

The next inning, after Sam Petersen and Devin Fitz-Gerald reached base, Pichardo drove them both in with a two-out single to right to double the lead to 4-0.

In the fifth, Fitz-Gerald and Branden Boissiere hit back-to-back doubles to add another run. Two batters later, Ethan Petry blasted a two-run homer out to deep left-centerfield to stretch the lead to 7-0.

Meanwhile, RHP Riley Maddox (W, 2-0) put together another strong start with five shutout innings. He allowed only two hits, two walks and struck out six. Maddox's first 3.1 innings were hitless.

RHP Seth Shuman followed with three innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits. The two runs scored in the sixth.

The Sens offense continued pouring it on in the late stages.

In the bottom of the sixth, after a Caleb Farmer single, Johnathon Thomas hit a two-run homer to left to lead 9-2.

Two innings later, Farmer, Thomas and Petersen reached base on a walk and two singles to load the bases with nobody out. A Fitz-Gerald groundout to first scored Farmer.

Boissiere followed with a two-RBI single to push the lead to 12-2.

RHP Holden Powell retired the side in order in the ninth to close the win.

Pichardo went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Fitz-Gerald, Boissiere, Petry, Farmer and Thomas each had two hits.

Harrisburg looks to take the series lead Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. RHP Isaac Lyon (3-4) is set for the start.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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