Kilen's Clutch Knock Lifts Squirrels to Doubleheader Split

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader with the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday night, losing the first game, 6-5, before winning the second, 5-3.

The Flying Squirrels (55-35, 12-10 second half) played the first doubleheader in CarMax Park history after Tuesday's rainout against the Yard Goats (49-42, 9-13).

Game 1

Win: Connor Staine (6-2)

Loss: Greg Farone (3-8)

Save: Austin Smith (4)

TOG: 2:24

The Flying Squirrels fell behind early and had a late rally quieted in a 6-5 loss to the Yard Goats in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The Yard Goats opened a 3-0 lead in the second against Flying Squirrels starter Greg Farone (Loss, 3-8) with an RBI single by Aidan Longwell and a two-run double by Mike Antico.

Jean Carlos Sio hit a solo homer in the third to cut the deficit to 3-1, his ninth at Double-A this year.

In the top of the fourth, Antico hit a three-run homer, part of a five-RBI performance, to stretch the Hartford lead to 6-1.

Richmond closed the score to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Trevor Cohen hit an RBI single, Gavin Kilen brought in a run with a sacrifice fly and Dakota Jordan singled in a run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ty Hanchey hit an RBI single to pull the Flying Squirrels within a run. Hartford reliever Austin Smith (Save, 4) stranded the bases loaded and worked the final frame to finish the game.

Hartford starter Connor Staine (Win, 6-2) allowed four runs over five innings.

Richmond relievers Will Bednar and Jack Choate combined for 3.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Game 2

Win: Ryan Vanderhei (2-0)

Loss: Fisher Jameson (1-4)

Save: Tyler Vogel (13)

TOG: 1:59

Attendance: 5,418

A pair of late runs lifted the Flying Squirrels to a 5-3 win over the Yard Goats in the second game of Wednesday night's doubleheader.

The Flying Squirrels took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs, Gavin Kilen drove a two-run double off the right-field wall against Yard Goats reliever Fisher Jameson (Loss, 1-4).

Tyler Vogel (Save, 13) threw a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts to reclaim the Eastern League saves lead.

Hartford took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Andy Perez hit a two-run homer and Jack O'Dowd added an RBI single.

In the bottom of the third, Diego Velasquez led off with a walk and sprinted around to score on an RBI triple by Trevor Cohen to cut the deficit to 3-1. After a run scoring groundout by Dakota Jordan, Jancel Villarroel tied the score with an RBI single, his first Double-A hit.

Trystan Vrieling started for Richmond and allowed three runs over five innings. Ryan Vanderhei (DEC) threw a scoreless top of the sixth inning.

The series continues on Thursday night. Right-hander Yunior Marte (0-3, 5.20) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Jack Mahoney (6-1, 2.09). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Thursday is Faith Night and University Richmond Night at CarMax Park. In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A follow the game. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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