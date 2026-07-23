Bigbie Breaks Franchise Record with 21-Game Hit Streak in Loss to Baysox

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (16-7, 52-39) surrendered six unanswered runs in a 7-3 loss against the Chesapeake Baysox (14-8, 43-47) on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The SeaWolves offense struck first after Peyton Graham led off the game with a single and scored on Josue Briceño 's RBI single up the middle. It marked the Tigers' No. 3 prospect's fifth RBI in four games since returning from the injured list.

Justice Bigbie used a third-inning single to extend his hit streak to 21 games and set the SeaWolves franchise record, passing Wynton Bernard (2015) and Ryan Raburn (2004), who each recorded 20-game streaks.

Max Alba dazzled in his first start since the All-Star Break with 5 innings of work, allowing just one run on four hits while punching out three. Tavian Josenberger launched a home run to tie the game in the fourth and the Baysox managed a pair of two-out baserunners in the fifth, but Alba escaped further trouble.

Erie's offense backed up their starter to restore the lead with a run on singles from Bigbie, Andrew Jenkins and Garrett Pennington to chase Baysox starter Juaron Watts-Brown in the sixth. A wild pitch from Chesapeake reliever Zane Barnhart brought in Jenkins to double the SeaWolves' lead.

Chesapeake answered immediately in the bottom of the sixth. Tavian Josenberger hit his second home run of the night to tie the game against SeaWolves reliever Yosber Sanchez. The Baysox were not done in the sixth inning with one more run coming across on an RBI double to put Chesapeake in front for the first time.

Erie had a chance to even the score in the top of the seventh with Viandel Pena walking and moving up to third on Justice Bigbie's third hit of the night. Keegan Gillies entered out of the Baysox bullpen and worked his way out of the jam with a strikeout and a flyout to preserve the Chesapeake lead.

The Baysox scored a run in the seventh on a two-out wild pitch and plated a pair in the eighth to extend the lead to 7-3.

After scoring three in the ninth to tie the game on Tuesday, there was no late rally for the SeaWolves on Wednesday night as former SeaWolves reliever Richard Guasch retired all three hitters he faced to close out the game.

Knuckleballer Kenny Serwa starts for the SeaWolves on Thursday night against left-hander Sebastian Gongora for Chesapeake. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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