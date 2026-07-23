Ducks Rally Twice to Walk off Curve 7-6 in 10 Innings

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks scored three runs with two-outs in the ninth to send the game to extra innings before rallying back from two runs down to defeat the Altoona Curve 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Akron headed to the bottom of the tenth looking for another rally. Dean Curley opened the inning with a single to score the placed runner. Aaron Walton followed with a double down the line in left to score Curley and tied the game 6-6. After a sac-bunt by Christian Knapczyk moved Walton to third, Alex Mooney put down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Walton and give Akron the win.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia got the start for the RubberDucks on Wednesday. The right-hander allowed two runs over 3.1 innings while striking out three. Sean Matson allowed two runs over 2.2 innings. Jack Jasiak struck out two over two perfect innings. Carter Rustad allowed two runs (one earned) over two innings pitched.

Duck Tales

Akron cut into Altoona's early lead with a run in the fifth. Nick Mitchell lifted a sac-fly to left to score Mooney and make it 2-1 Curve. After scoring two runs in the sixth and holding Akron in check, the Curve headed into the ninth holding a 4-1 lead. Akron started the comeback when Knapczyk worked a two-out walk. Mooney doubled down the line in left to score Knapczyk. Jaison Chourio followed with a pinch hit two-run home run to the slide in right to tie the game 4-4.

Notebook

Guardians rehabbing outfielder Angel Martinez went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk while playing nine innings in left field....Chourio's pinch hit home run was the first pinch hit homer by an Akron batter since Brian LaHair on July 6, 2014 against Bowie....Akron improves to 3-6 in extra-inning games this season...The win marked Akron's fifth walk-off victory of the year...Game Time: 3:01...Attendance: 3,295.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Altoona Curve on Thursday, July 23 at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Josh Hartle (4-4, 4.30 ERA) will get the ball for Akron. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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