July 22, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs eked out a 4-3 win over the Rumble Ponies with a go-ahead ninth inning home run by Brooks Brannon, their third straight win. Both Jack Winnay and Ronald Rosario recorded multi-hit games with a single and a home run apiece. Winnay extended his team-leading hit streak to 13 games, while Rosario extended his to eight. Brannon's home run made it three on the night, the Sea Dogs' 16th game of the season with three or more home runs.

AN 'UNFAIR' HEATER Sea Dogs acting manager Kyle Sasala used the word "unfair" to describe the way Ronald Rosario has been playing lately. After last night's multi-hit affair with another home run, Rosario is riding an eight game hit streak, batting .438 (14-for-32) with two doubles, seven home runs, 16 RBI and a steal in that span. Rosario earned Eastern League Player of the Week for July 7-12 after going .500 on the week with four homers in four games played. Rosario followed that up with a pair of home runs in last Saturday's game.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! After blasting his third Double-A home run last night, Infielder Jack Winnay has a hit in 17 of his first 20 games as a Sea Dog with eight multi-hit games, including a current team-leading 13-game hit streak. Overall, Winnay is batting .342 (26-for-76) with five doubles, three home runs, 15 runs scored, nine RBI, and six walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

BRANNON'S BAT Brooks Brannon has a hit in ten of 12 games in July with five multi-hit games. His go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of last night's game was his sixth of the month, and 16th of the season, well beyond last year's season career high of ten homers. In July, Brannon is batting .356 and slugging .889, with 40 total bases in 45 at bats. Of his 16 total hits in July, six are doubles and six are home runs. He's batted in 15 runs.

WELCOME WHITE Mason White made his Double-A debut at shortstop Sunday for the Sea Dogs, going one-for-three with a run scored. He turned two double plays and made seven total assists at shortstop. The 22-year-old infielder from Arizona batted .270 with 14 doubles, three triples, and 14 home runs in 68 games for High-A Greenville in his first full minor league season, after being selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB First Year Players Draft.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP Blake Wehunt was promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. Wehunt recorded a 3.52 ERA in 13 starts for Portland. He became the first Sea Dogs pitcher to earn back-to-back Eastern League Pitcher of the Week recognitions, doing so for the week of June 29-July 5, and the week of July 7-12. Shortstop Mason White made his Double-A debut Sunday, and LHP Tyler Davis was called up to join the team from High-A Greenville on Tuesday.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 22, 2014 - Jonathan Roof hit a walk-off RBI double, giving the Sea Dogs to a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field...Roof replaced Ryan Lavarnway, who went 1-for-3 with a homer in a MLB Rehab Assignment.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (3-2, 5.71 ERA) is set for his thirteenth start and fifteenth appearance of the season for Portland. Mullins recently had a short stint with Triple-A Worcester from July 7 to July 11. On July 8, Mullins started and pitched 3.0 innings for Worcester, allowing one run on a solo homer with four walks and three strikeouts. Since May, Mullins has gone longer than 3.1 innings in an outing just one time, dealing 4.2 innings on June 24th at Hartford. Mullins started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs' combined no-hitter on April 26th vs Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. He was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year after leading the team in ERA and wins (min. 50.0 IP). Mullins pitched at Auburn University, and was selected by the Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 first-year player draft.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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