Newcomer Collins Delivers Go-Ahead Two-Run Single, Binghamton Evens Series with Portland

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-16) came alive in the sixth inning behind the newcomer Corey Collins, to beat the Portland Sea Dogs (14-9), 2-1 at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board in the sixth inning to take a 2-1 lead and did not look back.

Second baseman Wyatt Young led off the frame with a walk, and catcher Chris Suero later tallied a one-out single. Two batters later, third baseman Nick Lorusso walked to load the bases with two outs.

It set up the newcomer Collins, in his second Double-A game, and he delivered a two-run single on the pay-off pitch from right-handed reliever Patrick Halligan.

Collins, over his first two games with Binghamton, is 3-for-6 with two runs batted in.

Rumble Ponies right-hander Channing Austin got the start and handed in a Double-A best 3.0 innings pitched, and allowed just one run on one hit.

Portland took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Second baseman Ahbram Liendo kicked off the frame with a bunt single and stole second base. Then, right fielder Nelly Taylor moved him over on a groundout to set up shortstop Franklin Arias, who delivered a sacrifice fly.

Left-hander Hayden Mullins was flawless for the Sea Dogs. He threw a no-hitter through four innings before allowing an infield single to Collins in the fifth inning.

Mullins recorded eight strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk. It marked his longest outing since May 12 against Hartford, where he went 5.0 innings, and it was his first scoreless outing as a starter since April 26 against Hartford.

Right-hander Dakota Hawkins (1-1) entered in relief for Binghamton in the fifth inning. He loaded the bases with no outs, engineered by a single from designated hitter Nate Baez, a double from left fielder Matt Fraizer, and a walk from Liendo. Hawkins, however, worked out of the jam, striking out Taylor and getting Arias to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Binghamton's bullpen was flawless following Austin, going 6.0 scoreless and hitless innings with five strikeouts.

Right-hander Danis Correa pitched a scoreless fourth inning with two strikeouts. Hawkins, in his first game back with Binghamton since April 12 against Somerset, tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, surrendered just three hits, and earned the win.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer got the ball after Hawkins and pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout, as right-hander Carlos Guzman (S, 3) got the ball in the ninth inning.

Portland threatened in the frame, as Baez walked and Frazier did the same, while also stealing second base. With the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second base, Guzman got Liendo to fly out to left field to end the game and notch the save.

It was Binghamton's first win in 10 days, and it evened up the series at one. Binghamton trails in the season series against Portland, 5-3. The two teams will play 16 more games this season.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Collins, in his second Double-A game, delivered the go-ahead single in the sixth inning (2-for-3, 2 RBI)...Tauchman has three hits over his first two games in Binghamton (1-for-3, BB)...Suero (1-for-4, R)...Austin recorded a Double-A best in innings pitched (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Hawkins (W, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)...Metoyer (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Guzman notched his third save (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO)...Binghamton is 11-14 in one-run games this season.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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