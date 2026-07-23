Lonnie White Jr. Drives in Four in Extra-Inning Defeat

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, OH. - The Akron RubberDucks completed a miraculous rally to earn a 7-6 win over the Curve on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.

Altoona held a 4-1 lead with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth inning before the 'Ducks managed to start their comeback. After a walk and a run-scoring double to make it 4-2, Akron outfielder Jaison Chourio launched a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run homer.

In the top of the tenth inning Altoona got RBI singles from Callan Moss and Lonnie White Jr. to take a 6-4 lead. Akron rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on an RBI double from Aaron Walton. With the winning run at third, Akron's Alex Mooney dropped down a bunt that brought home the winning run.

The extra-inning defeat overshadowed a brilliant start from lefty Connor Oliver and a huge day at the plate for White Jr. Altoona built an early 2-0 lead in support of Oliver, getting a sacrifice fly from Shalin Polanco in the second and a solo homer from Keiner Delgado in the third inning.

Oliver turned in one of his strongest outings in a Curve uniform, holding the 'Ducks without a hit in his first trip through the batting order. His lone run allowed came in the fifth inning, which scored in part because of a Curve throwing error, and he stranded a baserunner in each of his final five innings on the mound. Oliver earned the win and allowed just two hits, walked three, and struck out six on 91 pitches, 56 strikes.

White Jr. launched his 12th homer in a Curve uniform in the sixth inning as part of 4-for-5 day at the plate with three runs batted in. The 23-year-old has hit a career-high 19 home runs between Greensboro and Altoona this season and finished Wednesday's game a triple shy of the cycle.

Altoona continues their road trip at Akron on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Altoona's starter is to be announced with the RubberDucks sending LHP Josh Hartle to the mound.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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