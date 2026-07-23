Burgos Slams Again in 7-4 Wednesday Win over Somerset

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - First baseman Jorge Burgos's second grand slam of the season lifted New Hampshire (12-10, 46-43) to a 7-4 win over the Somerset Patriots (8-14, 45-46) on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. After solo homers by Arjun Nimmala and Carter Cunningham, Burgos broke open a 3-3 tie game with his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth.

New Hampshire's Yondrei Rojas (W, 4-3) earned the win with the final four outs, including the final out in the top of the eighth with the two potential go-ahead runs on base. New Hampshire pitchers held Somerset to 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners on-base.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

Fisher Cats snap two-game skid with Wednesday win, 1-1/2 games out of first in second-half standings. Arjun Nimmala, Carter Cunningham belt solo homers, Jorge Burgos belts his second grand slam. Nimmala doubles, Nick Goodwin triples as five of Cats' 10 hits are good for extra-bases. Fisher Cats, Patriots to play two on Thursday to make up Tuesday's postponement.

Locked in a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth, the Fisher Cats mounted a rally. Following a strikeout, center fielder Victor Arias was hit by a pitch. Second baseman Nick Goodwin and third baseman Dub Gleed worked consecutive walks to load the bases. The next batter, Burgos (7), demolished a go-ahead grand slam. The Patriots plated a run in the ninth, but the Cats secured a 7-4 win with a flyout.

New Hampshire struck first in the Wednesday opener. With one out, Nimmala ripped a double. One hitter later, designated hitter Eddie Micheletti Jr. laced an RBI knock and gave the Cats a 1-0 lead.

Somerset tied it in the top of the second on a solo blast from DJ Gladney (16). In the third, catcher Manny Palencia singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Following back-to-back outs, right fielder Jace Avina cracked an RBI single which made it 3-1.

The Fisher Cats blasted their way back into the game. In the bottom of the third, Nimmala (3) slugged a one-out homer. In the seventh, Cunningham (4) did the same and tied the game at three.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their series on Thursday, July 23 with a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 PM. In game one, right-hander Chris McElvain (3-5, 6.82 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats against Patriots lefty Xavier Rivas (4-4, 4.20 ERA). In the second contest, New Hampshire gives the ball to Gage Stanifer (3-6, 4.33 ERA) and Somerset will counter with Jack Cebert (2-3, 5.31 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:45 AM on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Thursday, July 23, is a doubleheader and Camp Day, with first pitch slated for 12:05 PM. The New Hampshire Space Potatoes invade the ballpark on Friday, July 24, presented by Adopt NH. Join us for Small Business Night presented by Goldman Sachs and Scout Night with postgame Atlas Fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 is WWE Night presented by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will go home with a WWE / Fisher Cats co-branded jersey. Saturday is also Faith and Family Night at Delta Dental Stadium, with pregame testimonials from players from both sides. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame Atlas Fireworks. Sunday, July 26 is the first Manchester Coconut Tenders game. Sunday's game features a Manchester Coconut Tenders bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Delta Dental.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.