Sea Dogs Bats Go Quiet in 2-1 Loss to Binghamton

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-9)(49-42) bats went quiet in a 2-1 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-16) (33-58) on Wednesday afternoon.

LHP Hayden Mullins (3-2, 5.21 ERA) had an excellent start, dealing five one-hit, scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Ahbram Liendo singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a Nelly Taylor groundout in the third inning. Franklin Arias drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field, his 51st RBI of the season.

The Sea Dogs led 1-0 until the sixth, when Corey Collins hit a two-RBI single with the bases loaded, catapulting Binghamton into the lead. The Sea Dogs did not take advantage of their opportunities with runners on base, stranding seven while going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Dakota Hawkins (1-1, 11.25 ERA) earned the win with three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk with two strikeouts. RHP Patrick Halligan (2-3, 4.83 ERA) was handed the loss, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in 1.0 innings pitched.

Game three of the series is coming tomorrow night, with RHP John Holobetz (4-3, 4.75 ERA) set to face RHP R.J. Gordon (1-6. 6.96 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 pm at Mirabito Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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