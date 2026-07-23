Moylan and Gladney Homer in Series Opening Loss to New Hampshire

Published on July 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Josh Moylan at bat for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Josh Moylan at bat for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots dropped the series opener to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 7-4 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Wednesday evening.

Somerset slipped to 5-8 against the Fisher Cats this season, including a 2-5 record at Delta Dental Stadium. Dating back to 2025, Somerset is 27-10 against the Fisher Cats.

Somerset's offense recorded 10 hits for the first time since tallying 14 hits on July 10 vs. Reading.

Somerset smashed multiple homers for the first time since July 10 vs. Reading. The Patriots have recorded multiple homers in 38 of 91 (41.8%) games this season, surpassing their multiple homers in 35 of 138 (25.4%) games in 2025. Somerset's 130 homers lead Double-A and rank 10th in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

Dating back to July 12 vs. Reading, Somerset starting pitching has combined to allow six earned runs for a 2.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and .165 BAA with 36 K to 9 BB in 24.1 IP across the last five games.

RHP Cade Smith (5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K) worked at least five innings for the seventh time in his last eight outings. Cade Smith's four-pitch fifth inning tied Gerrit Cole (4/17/26 vs. REA - third and fourth inning) for the fewest pitches in a complete inning by a Patriot pitcher this season. Across his last eight outings, Smith has recorded a 3.43 ERA, 3-3 record with 38 K in 44.2 IP.

RF Jace Avina (3-for-5, 2B, RBI) singled to lead off the seventh inning, securing his sixth three-plus hit game of the season. Avina's six three-plus hit games lead all active Patriots, while his 19 multi-hit games rank second. Avina's 21 doubles and 40 XBH are tied for first in the Yankees minor league system at the time of the game's conclusion. With hits in eight of his last 10 games, Avina has rocked six XBH with two multi-hit games in that span.

3B Coby Morales (2-for-5, 3B, R) cranked his second triple of the season in the ninth inning to notch his team-leading 25th multi-hit game of the year. Morales' two triples this season are tied for the team-lead. Morales extended his on-base streak to a team-high 10 games. During the streak, Morales has recorded 10 H, 2 XBH, 5 BB and 4 RBI in 44 plate appearances. Morales' 87 hits this season are the third most by a Patriot thru Somerset's first 91 games to start a season.

CF DJ Gladney (1-for-4, HR, RBI, BB) smoked his 16th HR of the season off the scoreboard in the second inning. Gladney joined Garrett Martin, Avina and Morales as the fourth Patriot to hammer 16 home runs this season. Gladney's 55 RBI rank fourth in the Eastern League and eighth in the Yankees minor league system at the time of the game's conclusion.

1B Josh Moylan (2-for-3, HR, RBI, BB) smacked his fourth HR with Somerset and 17th overall this season in the fourth inning. In the eighth inning, he singled to record his third multi-hit game with Somerset this season. Moylan's 17 HR are a career-high and are tied for fifth in the Yankees minor league system. Moylan improved his slash line to .250/.400/.650 with 2 HR and 3 RBI in seven games against New Hampshire this season.

C Manny Palencia (2-for-3, BB) recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season, extending his hit streak to four games. Palencia is 5-for-15 during his four-game hit streak. With hits in nine of his last 10 games, Palencia is slashing .395/.425/.474 with 3 RBI and 3 XBH in that span.

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Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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