Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 23 vs Reading

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Reading Fightin Phils (44-48, 14-9) vs Harrisburg Senators (46-44, 12-9)

Game #91, Second-Half Game #22

Thursday, July 23, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Luke Russo (8-5) vs RH Isaac Lyon (3-4)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) play the third game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The teams met once prior for a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium May 26-31. The Senators won the series four games to two.

LAST GAME: The Senators thrashed the Fightin Phils with 12 runs on 15 hits to win Wednesday afternoon 12-2. OF TJ White hit a two-run homer in the second to take the early lead. INF Kervin Pichardo followed with a two-RBI single in the third to lead 4-0. INF Devin Fitz-Gerald and INF Branden Boissiere hit back-to-back doubles in the fifth to add another run. Two batters later, OF Ethan Petry blasted a two-run homer to deep left-centerfield to lead 7-0. Reading scored two in the fifth. Then OF Johnathon Thomas hit a two-run shot of his own in the sixth to lead 9-2. Then a Fitz-Gerald RBI groundout and Boissiere two-RBI single in the eighth stretched the lead to 12-2. RHP Riley Maddox (W, 2-0) tossed five shutout innings to start. RHP Seth Shuman allowed two runs, one earned, in three innings of work. RHP Holden Powell added a scoreless ninth. The Sens allowed only five hits and two walks in total.

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Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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