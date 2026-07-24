Senators Shut out Fightin Phils 10-0, Launch Five Homers in Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators knocked the Fightin Phils for seven runs in the second, cruising to a 10-0 win to take the series lead. RHP Isaac Lyon (W, 4-4) led the way on the mound with seven shutout innings.

Lyon allowed only four hits, one walk and struck out five.

Harrisburg put the first two men on base in the second inning thanks to back-to-back errors committed by the Phils' shortstop Bryan Rincon. Kervin Pichardo scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

The Sens then knocked five straight two-out hits.

Caleb Farmer hit his first Senators home run, a two-run shot to leftfield. Then Johnathon Thomas singled and stole second. Sam Petersen drove in Thomas with a bloop hit to right field to take a 4-0 lead.

Cortland Lawson hit a two-run homer, his fifth of the season. The next hitter, Branden Boissiere, launched a homer high off the videoboard to cap off the seven-run inning and lead 7-0.

Lawson and Boissiere mark the sixth time this year the Sens have hit back-to-back homers.

In the fifth, after Devin Ortiz drew a two-out walk, TJ White lined a two-run homer to leftfield out to left to stretch the lead to 9-0.

Caleb Farmer finished off the scoring with a leadoff homer in the eighth, an opposite-field shot for his second homer of the game to push the lead to 10-0.

After Lyon's dominant outing, RHP Chance Huff tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

RHP Connor Van Scoyoc added a scoreless ninth. After allowing a leadoff double, he struck out the next three to close the shutout.

It is the seventh Senators shutout of the season and second in the last four games.

Harrisburg has out-scored Reading the last two games 22-2, hitting eight home runs along the way.

Game four comes Friday night at 7:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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