July 23, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs fell 2-1 to the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday afternoon. Ahbram Liendo singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a Nelly Taylor groundout in the third inning. Franklin Arias drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field, his 51st RBI of the season. The Sea Dogs led 1-0 until the sixth, when Corey Collins hit a two-RBI single with the bases loaded, catapulting Binghamton into the lead. The Sea Dogs did not take advantage of their opportunities with runners on base, stranding seven while going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

AN 'UNFAIR' HEATER Sea Dogs acting manager Kyle Sasala used the word "unfair" to describe the way Ronald Rosario has been playing lately. After Tuesday night's multi-hit affair with another home run, Rosario extended his season-long hit streak to eight games, batting .438 (14-for-32) with two doubles, seven home runs, 16 RBI and a steal in that span. The streak was snapped last night. Rosario earned Eastern League Player of the Week for July 7-12 after going .500 on the week with four homers in four games played. Rosario followed that up with a pair of home runs in last Saturday's game.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! Infielder Jack Winnay was held hitless last night, snapping a 13 game hit streak that tied Johanfran Garcia for the longest by a Sea Dog this season. Winnay has a hit in 17 of his first 21 games as a Sea Dog with eight multi-hit games. Overall, Winnay is batting .325 (26-for-80) with five doubles, three home runs, 15 runs scored, nine RBI, and six walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

BRANNON'S BAT Brooks Brannon has a hit in 11 of 13 games in July with five multi-hit games. His go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game was his sixth of the month, and 16th of the season, well beyond last year's season career high of ten homers. In July, Brannon is batting .347 and slugging .857, with 42 total bases in 49 at bats. Of his 17 total hits in July, seven are doubles and six are home runs. He's batted in 15 runs.

QUIET BATS For the first time this season, the Sea Dogs have recorded five or fewer hits in three straight games. They had previously recorded five or fewer hits in back-to-back games just once this season, doing so on May 1 and May 2 at Somerset. However, Sea Dogs pitching has also held opponents to five or fewer hits in the last four games straight, and have gone 3-1 in that span.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP Blake Wehunt was promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. Wehunt recorded a 3.52 ERA in 13 starts for Portland. He became the first Sea Dogs pitcher to earn back-to-back Eastern League Pitcher of the Week recognitions, doing so for the week of June 29-July 5, and the week of July 7-12. Shortstop Mason White made his Double-A debut Sunday, and LHP Tyler Davis was called up to join the team from High-A Greenville on Tuesday.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 23, 2017 - Portland sent 11 men to the plate in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs as they defeated Hartford 13-2 at Hadlock Field...The Sea Dogs scored all eight runs with two outs - Jeremy Barfield and Cole Sturgeon each homered...Mike Olt finished 3-for-4 with a homer and a triple.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (4-3, 4.75 ERA) will make his seventeenth appearance and fifteenth start of the season. In his last outing, Holobetz allowed one hit and no runs in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen on July 18. He leads the team in both innings pitched (74.0) and earned runs allowed (38). He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13-19, striking out a career high 11 batters in 7.0 innings pitched against Altoona, allowing one run on one hit. Holobetz was acquired by the Red Sox in a May 2025 trade from the Brewers along with Yophery Rodriguez and a draft pick in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester. Holobetz was originally drafted by the Brewers in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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