Marte Throws Seven Scoreless in 3-1 Loss

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost the lead late and fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 3-1, on Thursday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (55-36, 12-11 second half) led through the first seven innings before three-run rally by the Yard Goats (49-43, 10-14).

With the Flying Squirrels leading, 1-0, entering the top of the eighth, Cole Messina reached with a walk and GJ Hill was hit by a pitch from Dale Stanavich (Loss, 3-2). After a walk by Andy Perez, Dyan Jorge brought in the tying with a sacrifice fly and a second run scored on an error.

Roc Riggio added an RBI triple to open a 3-1 lead for Hartford.

Yard Goats reliever Carlos Torres (Win, 5-3) allowed two hits over three scoreless innings to finish the game.

Richmond starter Yunior Marte threw seven scoreless innings, the longest outing of his professional career, and allowed four hits with six strikeouts.

Richmond broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. Maui Ahuna led off with an infield single, stole second and scored on a single by Diego Velasquez.

Velasquez finished the night 2-for-3. In his last 18 games since June 28, he is batting .481 (26-for-54) with eight multi-hit performances.

The series continues on Friday night. Left-hander Charlie McDaniel (2-1, 5.18) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford lefty Konner Eaton (4-0, 3.78). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.