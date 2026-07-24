Collins Launches First Double-A Homer in Ninth, Gordon Fans Season-High Seven, Binghamton Falls Short

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-17) could not finish off the ninth inning rally, falling to the Portland Sea Dogs (15-9), 3-2 at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday night.

The Rumble Ponies trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning but cut the Sea Dogs' lead to one. First baseman JT Schwartz tallied his third hit of the night, for his fifth three-hit game of the year.

Left fielder Vincent Perozo was due up, but Manager Michael Collins brought in Corey Collins as a pinch-hitter. For the second straight game, he came up big, but this time he delivered a two-run home run for his first Double-A big fly, which made it a 3-2 game.

Right-hander Cooper Adams then faced Jose Ramos, who also came into the game to pinch-hit, but he struck him out to shut the door and pick up his fifth save of the year.

That was Binghamton's first pinch-hit home run since Jeremiah Jackson in July of 2024 against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Rumble Ponies right-hander R.J. Gordon (L, 1-7) spun 5.0 innings, tallying a season-best seven strikeouts. He allowed just one earned run with four walks.

On the other side, right-hander John Holobetz (W, 5-3) struck out 10 batters over 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits with no walks. Binghamton did not have more than one base runner in an inning off Holobetz.

Portland tallied just two hits over the first three innings, but took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Designated hitter Franklin Arias belted a solo home run off the top of the batter's eye in center field for his 19th homer of the year to give Portland the lead.

Binghamton had two extra-base hits through the first two innings, but did not advance either runner. Nick Lorusso tallied a double in the first inning for his 35th extra-base hit of the year, and Rudick laced a double in the second inning.

The Sea Dogs flooded the bases in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Second baseman Caden Rose led off the frame with a double and then advanced to third on a passed ball off the glove of catcher Kevin Parada. Arias then walked, followed by an RBI fielder's choice from center fielder Will Turner to score Rose.

Rumble Ponies right-hander Justin Armbruester got the ball in the sixth inning and handed in 2.0 perfect innings out of the bullpen and has allowed just one run over 11.1 innings pitched at Double-A this season.

Portland right-hander Reidis Sena picked up where Holobetz left off as he struck out four batters over 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Schwartz chalked up a one-out single and stole second base, but was stranded as Sena struck out three batters in the frame. Through seven innings, Binghamton struck out 13 times, and eight of those times they went down looking.

In the eighth inning, left-hander Gabby Rodriguez got the ball for Binghamton and faced the minimum, led by first baseman Ronald Rosario, who grounded into a double play.

Sena continued to dominate in the eighth inning as he struck out second baseman Jaylen Palmer and shortstop Wyatt Young looking, before walking designated hitter Chris Suero and being taken out of the game. He struck out six batters over 2.2 innings, with five of those strikeouts going down looking.

Adams entered the game for the second time this series and immediately surrendered an infield single to center fielder John Bay, which was his first Double-A hit.

Then, Lorusso stepped in as the first Binghamton batter of the night to step in with two runners on base, but he flew out to right field to end the frame.

Portland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the ninth innings behind a triple from shortstop Mason White. The fly ball got past the diving Bay in center field, and then left fielder, Raudelis Martinez, delivered a sacrifice to extend the Sea Dogs' lead.

Binghamton did avoid their 12th shutout of the season, but they struck out 18 times, and in 10 of those, Binghamton hitters went down looking.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Corey Collins is 4-for-7 with four RBI over his first three games after delivering a pinch-hit two-run home run in the ninth inning (1-for-1, R, HR, 2 RBI)... Nick Lorusso tallied his team-leading 35th extra-base hit (1-for-4, 2B)...JT Schwartz chalked up his 13th multi-hit game and his team-leading fifth three-hit game (3-for-4, SB)...Matt Rudick (1-for-4, 2B)...John Bay got his first Double-A hit (1-for-4)...R.J. Gordon fanned a season best seven batters (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO)...Justin Armbruester has allowed just one run over 11.1 innings (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Gabby Rodriguez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO).







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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