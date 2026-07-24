Gladney's Five-RBI Day Leads Way as Bats Explode in Somerset's Doubleheader Sweep

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









DJ Gladney of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) DJ Gladney of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots swept Thursday's doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH, surging to a 9-3 win in Game 1 and an 8-3 win in Game 2.

The sweep moved the Patriots to 4-4 across four doubleheaders this season. Somerset won both games of a doubleheader for the first time this season and first time since July 2, 2025 at Reading.

Somerset advanced to 7-8 against the Fisher Cats this season, including a 4-5 record at Delta Dental Stadium. Dating back to 2025, Somerset is 29-10 against New Hampshire.

In Game 1, Somerset used a three-run fourth inning and four-run fifth inning to take control. In the fifth inning, the Patriots sent nine batters to the plate. It marked the 18th time this season Somerset has recorded nine plate appearances in a single inning and first time since the second inning on July 10 vs. Reading. It was the first time the Patriots sent at least nine to the plate on the road since the sixth inning on May 22 at Chesapeake.

In Game 2, Somerset's offense exploded for three homers, including two in a four-run sixth inning. Somerset homered twice in the same inning for the eighth time this season and first time since the eighth inning on June 4 at Harrisburg.

Somerset's three home runs in Game 2 marked the 17th time the Patriots have smashed three-plus homers this season, moving to 11-6 in those contests. The Patriots smashed multiple homers for the second time in the last three games and have recorded multiple homers in 39 of 93 (41.9%) games this season, surpassing their multiple homers in 35 of 138 (25.4%) games in 2025.

With a home run in each game of the doubleheader, Somerset has homered in four straight games for the first time since homering in five straight games from June 28 - July 3. Somerset's 134 homers lead Double-A and rank eighth in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

DJ Gladney's first inning homer in Game 1 and RBI single in Game 2 padded Somerset's first inning run total to 68 this season. The Patriots' 68 first inning runs lead the Eastern League and rank second in Double-A, while their 19 first inning homers rank third in Double-A.

Dating back to July 12 vs. Reading, Somerset starting pitching has combined to allow eight earned runs for a 2.32 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and .159 BAA with 44 K to 12 BB in 31.0 IP across the last seven games.

LHP Xavier Rivas (5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 K) tossed his eighth consecutive outing surrendering two or fewer runs. Since June 4, he's tallied a 1.43 ERA, 3-1 record, 0.80 WHIP and .112 BAA with 53 K to 16 BB in 37.2 IP across eight outings. During the stretch, he leads MiLB in BAA, ranks second in WHIP and fourth in ERA at the time of the game's conclusion. He also leads all MiLB pitchers with over 35.0 innings with a 37.6 K%. Rivas allowed two or fewer hits for the fifth time in his last six outings, compiling a MiLB-best .083 BAA across 29.2 IP. Since June 17, the gap between Rivas (.083 BAA - 1st in MiLB) and Eugene's Jacob Bresnahan (.131 BAA - 2nd) is larger than the gap between Bresnahan and Tampa's Tyler Boudreau (.175 BAA - 14th).

Across his last two starts, Rivas has struck out 17 batters, walking five while allowing just one hit and one run in 11.0 IP (0.82 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, .030 BAA). Rivas worked at least five innings for the fifth time in his last six starts, spinning seven-plus strikeouts for the seventh time this season. At the time of the game's conclusion, Rivas' 101 punchouts rank second in the Yankees minor league system and third in the Eastern League.

RHP Trent Sellers (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K) made his first start since June 9 vs. Binghamton in Game 2 of the doubleheader, striking out Eddie Micheletti Jr. in the first inning. Across his last six outings, Sellers has posted a 1.04 ERA and .167 BAA with 15 K to 6 BB in 8.2 IP.

RHP Kelly Austin (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) closed Game 2 by tossing a team-high two innings in relief. Austin's 35 pitches were the most he'd thrown in a game since his season-high 36 pitches on June 4 at Harrisburg.

3B Coby Morales (2-for-7, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, SB, 4 R) doubled in the first inning of Game 1, before cranking his 17th home run of the season in Game 2. Morales extended his on-base streak to a team-high 12 games and his hit streak to a team-high five games. During Morales' five-game hit streak, he's 7-for-19 with 2 HR, 4 XBH, 4 RBI and 6 R.

Morales' 17 HR this season are tied for fifth in the Yankees minor league system and tied for sixth in the Eastern League. He joins Gladney, Jace Avina and Garrett Martin as the fourth Patriot this season to smash 17-plus homers. Morales' 67 RBI lead the Eastern League and are tied with Tyler Hardman for the most in the Yankees farm system. Morales' 89 hits this season are the third most by a Patriot through Somerset's first 93 games to start a season.

CF, DH DJ Gladney (3-for-8, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R) recorded a season-high four RBI in Game 1, his most in a game since September 10, 2025 vs. Biloxi with the White Sox organization. In Game 2, he laced an RBI single in the first inning to secure a five-RBI day. Gladney's five-RBI day pumped his RBI total to 60 this season, joining Morales as the only Patriots with 60-plus RBI. Gladney's 60 RBI rank third in the Eastern League and are tied for fifth in the Yankees minor league system.

Gladney incinerated his 17th HR of the season off the scoreboard in the first inning of Game 1. It marked the second consecutive game Gladney homered off the scoreboard to open the series in New Hampshire. Gladney is one of four Patriots to hammer 17 home runs this season. His 17 homers are tied for fifth in the Yankees minor league system and tied for sixth in the Eastern League.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-7, HR, 2 RBI, BB, R) belted his sixth home run of the season in Game 2. Since smashing his first Double-A home run on June 16 at Portland, McGinnis has slashed .279/.348/.558 with 6 HR, 20 RBI and 16 XBH to raise his season-long OPS from .547 to .759 in 30 games. McGinnis' 16 XBH in that stretch rank second in the Eastern League and are tied for fifth in Double-A at the time of the game's conclusion.

1B Josh Moylan (2-for-7, 2B, BB, 2 R) rocked a 105 mph single off the right field wall in Game 1, before launching an opposite field double in Game 2. With hits in all three games to start the series, Moylan is batting .259/.394/.593 with 2 HR, 5 XBH and 3 RBI in nine games against New Hampshire this season.

LF, RF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) pummeled his third home run with Somerset and fourth home run across all levels this season with a solo shot in the sixth inning of Game 2. Gabrielson has reached safely in his last seven games with Somerset dating back to June 12 vs. Binghamton.

SS Owen Cobb (5-for-6, 2B, 3 RBI) collected a team-high five hits across each game of the doubleheader. Cobb recorded his 11th multi-hit game with Somerset this season in Game 1, before notching his second three-hit game and 12th multi-hit game with the Patriots in Game 2. The five-hit day raised his slash line from .221/.281/.327 to .238/.295/.345 in 68 games with Somerset this season.

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Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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