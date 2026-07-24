Holobetz Masterclass Drives 3-2 Win over Binghamton

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-9)(50-42) put up an elite pitching performance to hang on to a 3-2 win against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-17) (33-59) on Thursday night, taking sole possession of first place in the Eastern League.

RHP John Holobetz struck out ten batters in five scoreless innings, just one below his career high. Franklin Arias launched his 19th home run of the season, while Mason White hit his first Double-A triple and scored what would eventually be the winning run for Portland.

Arias got the Sea Dogs on the board first with his homer in the top of the third. Caden Rose led off the fifth inning with a double before advancing to third on a passed ball, and scoring on a Will Turner fielder's choice.

White led off the top of the ninth with his triple, and Raudelis Martinez drove him in with a sacrifice fly, leaving the Sea Dogs in front 3-0.

With two outs and one on in the ninth, Binghamton sent in Corey Collins as a pinch hitter for Vincent Perozo. For the second day in a row after his game-winning two-RBI single yesterday, Collins played the hero, driving a two-run shot to right field, his first in double-A.

RHP Cooper Adams bounced back to record the final out via strikeout, the 18th of the day for Sea Dogs pitchers. RHP Reidis Sena also had a great outing, dealing six strikeouts in 2.2 innings of one-hit ball.

RHP John Holobetz (5-3, 4.33 ERA) earned the win, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks with ten strikeouts. RHP R.J. Gordon (1-7, 6.42 ERA) was handed the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. RHP Cooper Adams (S, 5) earned the save.

Saturday night will feature game four of this week's series. LHP Dalton Rogers (1-3, 5.20 ERA) is set to face a Binghamton pitcher to be announced in a bullpen game for the Rumble Ponies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 pm at Mirabito Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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