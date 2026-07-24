Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut Coming to Hadlock Field

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs are bringing one of the biggest names in competitive eating to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. 18-time Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut will make a special appearance on Saturday, August 22, as the Sea Dogs take the field as the Maine Bean Suppahs, presented by Camden National Bank.

Bean Suppah Eating Competition

As part of the festivities, Chestnut will headline a pregame Bean Suppah Eating Competition, presented by Wicked Whoopies, putting his legendary eating abilities to the test before the Sea Dogs take on the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:00 PM. The bean suppah will consist of baked beans, two red snappers, brown bread, and a mini whoopie pie.

"Joey Chestnut is one of the most recognizable competitors in sports, and we're thrilled to welcome him to Maine Bean Suppahs Night," said Jesse Scaglion General Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs. "Our Maine Bean Suppahs identity celebrates a beloved Maine tradition, and there's no one better to help us celebrate than the greatest competitive eater of all time. Fans won't want to miss seeing Joey take on a true Maine bean suppah before cheering on the Sea Dogs."

Fan Qualifying Event

Fans that are interested in competing against Joey Chestnut in the Bean Suppah Eating Competition are invited to take part in a qualifying event at Delta Dental Park on Saturday, August 1st when the Sea Dogs play as the Maine Whoopie Pies, presented by Trademark Federal Credit Union. A pregame Whoopie Pie eating competition, presented by Wicked Whoopies, will take place with the top three finishers winning the opportunity to take on Joey Chestnut in the Bean Suppah eating competition on August 22. Interested participants can visit seadogs.com to register.

VIP Meet & Greet

In addition to the pregame competition, Chestnut will be available for special fan interactions throughout the evening. A VIP Meet & Greet session is available which includes a Bean Suppah meal, question & answer session with Joey Chestnut, and an autographed photo of Chestnut. VIP packages can be purchased online at seadogs.com.

Chestnut will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be available to the general public for photos and autographs at the Sea Dogs autograph table located on the third base side of the concourse from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

The Sea Dogs will wear their popular Maine Bean Suppahs jerseys during the game, paying tribute to one of the state's most cherished community traditions.

Chestnut is a world record holder of numerous eating records and the most recognizable icon in competitive eating. Chestnut originally set the hot dog eating record in 2007 by consuming 66 hot dogs in 12 minutes. He has gone on to break his own record 7 times, including in 2024 when he chomped down 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Chestnut holds 55 competitive eating world records across a variety of foods, including poutine, chicken wings, and twinkies. Chestnut, who is renowned for his speed, concentration, and consistency, inspires both viewers and aspiring competitors with his enthusiasm for advancing competitive eating as a sport.

Food Drive

Fans attending the Maine Bean Suppah's game on August 22nd are asked to break non-perishable food items to donate to the Wayside Food Program. Help us collect 1,000 cans of food for the Wayside Food Programs, and you'll unlock one of the most entertaining moments of the season-Beaning the GM! If fans donate 1,000 canned food items, Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion will take the field after the game and bravely step up to the plate to have buckets of beans dumped on him. Every donation helps support local families facing food insecurity, making this a fun way to give back to the community. Bring your canned food donation to the ballpark and help us reach our goal!

Postgame fireworks, presented by Quirk Auto Group will conclude the evening.

Tickets for Maine Bean Suppahs Night are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting seadogs.com, calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500, or stopping by the Delta Dental Park Ticket Office.

The Sea Dogs are one of several clubs on the Diamond Baseball Holdings roster welcoming competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut to their lineup of family-friendly ballpark experiences this season.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut Coming to Hadlock Field - Portland Sea Dogs

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