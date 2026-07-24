Hartle Strikes out Eight But Altoona Beats Akron 1-0
Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Altoona Curve shut out the Akron RubberDucks 1-0 on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
Scoreless through eight innings, Altoona was able to crack the scoreboard in the ninth. After two quick outs to open the inning, Murf Gray doubled to keep the Curve's chances alive. Lonnie White Jr. followed with a single to center to score Gray and make it 1-0 Altoona.
Mound Presence
Josh Hartle was dominant on Thursday night. The left-hander held his former organization to just two hits across five and two-third scoreless innings while striking out eight. Jay Driver struck out four over two and a third innings. Izaak Martinez allowed a run in his inning of work.
Duck Tales
Akron's best chance to score came in the eighth. Aaron Walton worked a walk to open the inning before advancing to second on a sac-bunt by Alex Mooney. Tyresse Turner lined a single to left to put runners on the corners with one out. But Altoona got back-to-back ground outs to escape the jam.
Notebook
Hartle's eight strikeouts tied a season high... Nolan Schubart walked in the first to extend his on-base streak to 48 games...Walton extended his on-base streak to 19 games...Game Time: 2:21...Attendance: 3,965.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Altoona Curve on Friday, July 24 at 7:17 p.m. Akron left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (1-3, 6.98 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Peyton Stumbo (1-9, 5.80 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026
- Yard Goats Rally Late to Beat Squirrels 3-1 - Hartford Yard Goats
- Baysox Ninth-Inning Rally Comes up Just Short to SeaWolves Thursday - Chesapeake Baysox
- Marte Throws Seven Scoreless in 3-1 Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- SeaWolves Outlast Baysox in Back-And-Forth Affair - Erie SeaWolves
- Hartle Strikes out Eight But Altoona Beats Akron 1-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Shut out Fightin Phils 10-0, Launch Five Homers in Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Harrisburg Blanks Reading 10-0, Catapults Five Homers in Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Bullpen Dominates in Shutout Win - Altoona Curve
- Collins Launches First Double-A Homer in Ninth, Gordon Fans Season-High Seven, Binghamton Falls Short - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Holobetz Masterclass Drives 3-2 Win over Binghamton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Gladney's Five-RBI Day Leads Way as Bats Explode in Somerset's Doubleheader Sweep - Somerset Patriots
- Pats Sweep Cats in Thursday Doubleheader - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 23 vs Reading - Harrisburg Senators
- July 23, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Mike Antico Drives in Five Runs as Yard Goats Split DH - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Hartle Strikes out Eight But Altoona Beats Akron 1-0
- Ducks Rally Twice to Walk off Curve 7-6 in 10 Innings
- Ducks Rally Falls Short in 8-7 Loss to Curve
- Cleveland Guardians Angel Martinez and Tim Herrin to Rehab Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park
- Doughty Deals Ducks to Sweep Securing Sunday Win