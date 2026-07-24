Hartle Strikes out Eight But Altoona Beats Akron 1-0

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Altoona Curve shut out the Akron RubberDucks 1-0 on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Scoreless through eight innings, Altoona was able to crack the scoreboard in the ninth. After two quick outs to open the inning, Murf Gray doubled to keep the Curve's chances alive. Lonnie White Jr. followed with a single to center to score Gray and make it 1-0 Altoona.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle was dominant on Thursday night. The left-hander held his former organization to just two hits across five and two-third scoreless innings while striking out eight. Jay Driver struck out four over two and a third innings. Izaak Martinez allowed a run in his inning of work.

Duck Tales

Akron's best chance to score came in the eighth. Aaron Walton worked a walk to open the inning before advancing to second on a sac-bunt by Alex Mooney. Tyresse Turner lined a single to left to put runners on the corners with one out. But Altoona got back-to-back ground outs to escape the jam.

Notebook

Hartle's eight strikeouts tied a season high... Nolan Schubart walked in the first to extend his on-base streak to 48 games...Walton extended his on-base streak to 19 games...Game Time: 2:21...Attendance: 3,965.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Altoona Curve on Friday, July 24 at 7:17 p.m. Akron left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (1-3, 6.98 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Peyton Stumbo (1-9, 5.80 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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