Harrisburg Blanks Reading 10-0, Catapults Five Homers in Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(HARRISBURG, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (14-10, 44-49) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (13-9, 47-44) by a score of 10-0 at FNB Field on Thursday night. This is the eighth time the Fightins have been shutout and the first time since May 21 against Portland.

With the victory, the Senators take a 2-1 lead in this six-game set.

Harrisburg scored seven runs in the second inning, all of them unearned. Back-to-back errors by Bryan Rincon put runners on first and second. Kervin Pichardo then scored the first run on a wild pitch.

The next two Senators hitters went down in order before the Sens would put on six more tallies.

Caleb Farmer (1) swatted a ball over the left field wall, plating Ethan Perry on a two-run home run. Sam Petersen kept the ball rolling with an RBI single, sending Johnathon Thomas home. Cortland Lawson (5) kept the foot on the gas with a home run of his own, smacking a two-run shot to right field, scoring Petersen. Brandon Boissiere (3) provided the exclamation point on the inning, hitting a solo home run to center field to make the game 7-0.

Harrisburg struck again in the fifth inning, this time on a T.J. White (5) long ball to left. White's second homer of the week scored Devin Ortiz to push the Sens' lead to 9-0.

Farmer (2) capped off his productive night in the eighth stanza, crushing a solo home run (his second of the game) to right field to make the score 10-0.

Senators starter Isaac Lyon (4-4) got the win, dialing up seven shutout innings while allowing four hits and one walk and striking out five.

Fightins starter Luke Russo took the loss, allowing seven runs (all of them unearned) on five hits with three strikeouts in an inning and two thirds.

The R-Phils went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, while the Senators were 3-for-8 in that department. Pedro Leon pushed kept his team-best 24-game on-base streak and 18-game hit streak alive, going 1-for-4 on the night.

Harrisburg cleared the fence five different times in tonight's contest.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday evening against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of theWashington Nationals, at 7:00 p.m. LHP Adam Seminaris (9-5, 2.70 ERA) will take the mound for Reading, as a To-Be-Announced starter gets the ball for Harrisburg. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, July 28, through Sunday, August 2, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tuesday is a 12 PM Camp Kid Day Game, then Wednesday through Friday all feature postgame fireworks. Wednesday's show is sponsored by Beneficial Society Victory Emmanuel II, Thursday's by Riverfront Federal Credit Union, and Friday by Tompkins. Saturday is a Harry Potter-themed Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429. The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Mascot Band T-Shirt Celebrating 25 Seasons of the Mascot Band for the first 2,000 kids, sponsored by Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Asher's Chocolate Co., Reading Fire Department Paramedics and Berks County Department of Agriculture/Bountiful Berks.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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