Senators Ride Jake Irvin's Rehab Start to Shutout Win, Beat Fisher Cats 2-0 to Win Series

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - RHP Jake Irvin took the FNB Field mound for the first time since 2022 and led the way for the Senators to a 2-0 shutout win over the Fisher Cats. Harrisburg took two out of three games to win the series.

The start marked Irvin's second rehab appearance from the Nationals after pitching for the FCL Nats last weekend. The right hander cruised through 4.2 scoreless innings, walking none and striking out five.

The only blemish in the outing came on an Arjun Nimmala double in the fourth. Irvin had retired the first 10 New Hampshire batters of the game.

RHP Chance Huff (W, 4-3) followed, retiring the lone batter he faced to finish the fifth inning.

Harrisburg scored first with a run in the third. Devin Ortiz singled to open the inning, then stole second. He advanced to third on Devin Fitz-Gerald 's second hit of the game. Ortiz scored on a Branden Boissiere groundout to first to take a 1-0 lead.

The Senators scored again in the fifth. The Cats' Danny Thompson Jr. hit Johnathon Thomas with the first pitch of the inning. Thomas then stole second.

Thompson attempted to pick off Thomas but threw the ball away to centerfield. Thomas came all the way around from second to score and take a 2-0 lead.

Thomas has scored from second base on an errant pickoff throw now twice this season, previously doing so against Richmond's Jack Choate on June 9. Coincidentally, that game was also the Senators' last shutout win.

RHP Josh Randall (S, 1) finished the scoreless effort with four solid innings. He allowed only two baserunners on back-to-back, two-out singles in the eighth. He walked none and struck out six to close out the 2-0 win.

It is the first time Randall has pitched in relief in his pro career.

Harrisburg has now won three out of four second-half series.

After the off day tomorrow, the Sens are back in action hosting the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) for six games starting Tuesday, July 21, 6:30 p.m. The Senators won the previous series in Reading four games to two.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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