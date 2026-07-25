Sea Dogs Strike out Fifteen in 8-1 Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-9)(51-42) beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-18) (33-60) 8-1 on Friday night, taking advantage of free passes and Binghamton mistakes to pile on the runs, despite a slow night at the plate.

Brooks Brannon hit his seventh home run of the month, his 17th of the season. Sea Dogs pitchers recorded fifteen strikeouts, while allowing just two hits. Portland has allowed three or fewer runs in five straight games. Portland starting pitching has allowed one earned run in four games this week.

Chris Suero doubled in the bottom of the third to score Jaylen Palmer, the first time Binghamton has scored first all week.

Trailing 1-0, the Sea Dogs put up six runs on four walks, a balk, a sacrifice fly, and two errors. After Brannon homered in the sixth inning, the Sea Dogs had scored eight runs on three hits. They finished with five on the night.

LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland earned the win, allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and six strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. RHP Douglas Orellana (7-3, 6.42 ERA) shouldered the loss, allowing six runs on no hits with four walks and three strikeouts in just 0.2 innings pitched.

Saturday night will feature game five of this week's series. RHP Anthony Eyanson (4-0, 1.56 ERA) is set to face LHP Jonathan Santucci (2-6, 3.78 ERA) for the Rumble Ponies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 pm at Mirabito Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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