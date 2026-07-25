Late Inning Surge Lifts SeaWolves over Baysox

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (18-7, 54-39) scored five runs in the final three innings in a 6-2 win over the Chesapeake Baysox (14-10, 43-49) to even the series on Friday night. With the win, the SeaWolves have regained a three-game lead atop the Southwest Division second-half standings.

Justice Bigbie notched his third consecutive three-hit game to extend his franchise-record hit streak to 23 games. It was his team-leading 28th multi-hit game of the season.

Hayden Minton continued his strong July with four innings of one-run ball in an anticipated pitchers' duel with Orioles No. 3 prospect Joseph Dzierwa.

Dzierwa retired the first eight SeaWolves hitters before Bennett Lee opened the scoring with a solo shot into the trees beyond the right-field wall, his second home run of the season.

The Baysox responded immediately by stringing together singles from Willy Vasquez, Aron Estrada and Yohel Pozo to even the game at one in the bottom of the third, but Minton escaped without further damage and stranded two runners.

Both bullpens followed with scoreless fifth and sixth innings. EJ Exposito broke the 1-1 tie in the seventh with his 17th home run of the season, a two-run shot that gave Erie a 3-1 lead.

The SeaWolves offense continued to put pressure on Baysox reliever Christian Herberholz. Patrick Lee led off the inning with a single, Peyton Graham worked a walk and Bigbie singled to score Lee. Josue Briceño followed with a chopped a single to bring in Graham, while Bigbie scored on a Chesapeake error to push the Erie lead to 6-1.

Chesapeake plated a run in the bottom of the eighth on an Aron Estrada solo home run, but Wandisson Charles recovered to keep the Baysox from getting any closer. Trevin Michael struck out three batters in a scoreless ninth inning to slam the door and secure Erie's second straight road win.

Jackson Jobe will make his second start in an MLB rehab appearance for Erie on Saturday against right-hander Patrick Reilly for the Baysox with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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