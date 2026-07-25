Friday Rally Snuffed in 5-4 Defeat

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-13, 46-46) fell a run short of a Friday night comeback, as they fell to the Somerset Patriots (11-14, 48-46) at Delta Dental Stadium, 5-4. The teams remained tied into the ninth inning at 2-2 before Somerset plated three runs to take a convincing 5-2 lead. After four of the first five New Hampshire batters reached, a lineout to the left-center wall ended the game and stranded the tying run and winning run on base.

New Hampshire starter Austin Cates allowed two runs in five innings and mixed four strikeouts with one walk in his five innings. Righty reliever Aaron Munson tossed three scoreless innings of relief and escaped two tough jams in the seventh and eighth innings. Fellow right-hander Yondrei Rojas (L, 4-4) allowed a trio of runs in the ninth and suffered the loss.

Despite three walks, Somerset's Jack Cebert struck out seven Fisher Cats batters in his five scoreless innings. Cebert had a potential winning decision removed from his line after a game-tying homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. Right-hander Geoff Gilbert allowed two runs on two hits in the sixth inning before reliever Kevin Stevens entered a kept the Cats quiet until the ninth. Right-handers Michael Arias (W, 3-1) and Tony Rossi (SV, 3) combined for the final three outs.

Today's Top Takeaways

Fisher Cats drop third consecutive game to Patriots. RHP Aaron Munson tossed three scoreless innings and has not allowed a run in four of his last five outings. INF Dub Gleed swatted his third home run since joining New Hampshire on June 12. OF Jorge Burgos reached three times in the loss and has notched a hit in 11 of 15 contests against the Patriots.

After two scoreless innings, Somerset struck first in the top of the third. With one out, designated hitter Jace Avina (18) launched a solo blast and made it 1-0. In the fourth, right fielder Cole Gabrielson doubled and stole third. One batter later, first baseman Josh Moylan cracked a sacrifice fly and extended the Patriots lead to 2-0.

New Hampshire finally found the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a Jorge Burgos walk, third baseman Dub Gleed homered on the eighth pitch of his at-bat to even Friday's score at 2-2.

The Patriots took the lead in the top of the ninth. With two on, center fielder DJ Gladney delivered a go-ahead RBI single and pushed Somerset in front. An RBI single from left fielder Jackson Castillo and sacrifice fly hit by Gabrielson gave the Patriots a daunting 5-2 lead.

Trailing by three runs in the bottom of the ninth, the third baseman Gleed and left fielder Carter Cunningham ripped back-to-back singles. With runners on the corners, pinch hitter Victor Arias plated a run on a ground out to cut the deficit to 5-3. Shortstop Cade Doughty singled home another run and made it 5-4. Despite the strong effort, the Cats ultimately fell as right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. was robbed of a potential game-winning hit for the final out on a sharp lineout to the left-center field wall.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their six-game series on Saturday, July 25, with a 6:03 PM first pitch. The Cats hand the ball to Danny Thompson Jr. (0-0, 2.70 ERA) and the Patriots will counter with right-hander Chase Hampton (0-3, 7.29 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:43 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network, MiLB.tv, and on the Bally Sports Live app.

Saturday, July 25 is WWE Night presented by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will go home with a WWE / Fisher Cats co-branded jersey. Saturday is also Faith and Family Night at Delta Dental Stadium, with pregame testimonials from players from both sides. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame Atlas Fireworks. Sunday, July 26 is the first Manchester Coconut Tenders game. Sunday's game features a Manchester Coconut Tenders bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Delta Dental.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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