Yard Goats Blanked in Richmond

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Richmond, VA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels cruised behind starter Charlie McDaniel, did most of the offensive damage in two innings, and shutout the Yard Goats 7-0 on Friday night at CarMax Park in Richmond, Virginia. The Richmond lefty, McDaniel, worked into the seventh inning and allowed just five hits while earning the victory. Jean Carlos Sio smashed a three-run homer in the second inning and Dakota Jordan and Sabin Ceballos had RBI hits in the fifth inning helping Richmond even the series at 2-2.

Richmond took a 3-0 lead in the second inning as Jean Carlos Sio hit a three-run homer against Yard Goats starter and Virginia native Konner Eaton. It was his 10th home run of the season giving the Giants' affiliate he early advantage.

The Flying Squirrels added three more runs in the fifth inning off the Yard Goats bullpen. Richmond put together four consecutive hits and a two-run double by Dakota Jordan followed by an RBI single by Sabin Ceballos gave Richmond a 6-0 lead.

The Yard Goats had three consecutive hits to start the fourth inning against Richmond starter Charlie McDaniel but could not score. McDaniel retired the side in order twice and allowed just five singles in 6.2 innings. The lefty got help from double play grounder, worked around a first and second, and first and third situation. He retired eight of the final ten batters faced while earning his fourth win.

The Yard Goats continue the second leg of the two-city nine game road trip on Saturday night (7:05 PM) against the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park in Richmond, Virginia. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home Tuesday, July 28th (7:05 PM) to start a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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