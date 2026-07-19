Baysox with Late Homer to Drop Yard Goats

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bowie, MD - Thomas Sosa cranked a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Chesapeake Baysox to a 5-4 victory against the Hartford Yard Goats in the rubber game on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland. Hartford had leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3, but the Baysox used a late comeback to beat the Yard Goats bullpen for a second straight game. Hartford starter Jackson Cox was impressive again over six innings, allowing just one run on four hits and adding to his MiLB lead in strikeouts with six. Jose Torres had three hits, including a double, an RBI, and a run scored, and Mike Antico had two hits and broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Dyan Jorge had a two-run single that gave Hartford the lead in the sixth inning.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game with a two-out rally in the second inning against Baysox starter and Orioles prospect Luis DeLeon. Cole Messina singled, Zach Kososka was hit by a pitch and Jose Torres cracked a single to center field, scoring Messina to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

Hartford had some chances to add on with the bases loaded in the second and fifth innings against DeLeon but stranded eight men over the first five innings.

The Baysox tied the game in the fourth inning when Brandon Butterworth hit a solo home run off Yard Goats starter Jackson Cox, making it 1-1. Cox allowed only four baserunners over six innings and retired the side in order twice. He sat down 10 of the last 12 batters faced and left with a 3-1 lead after six full innings.

The Yard Goats took a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning as Dyan Jorge belted a two-out two-run single, scoring Jose Torres and Andy Perez off reliever Micah Ashman. Chesapeake responded in the seventh against reliever Carlos Torres. Dom Keegan and Tavian Josenberger reached on singles and Willy Vazquez cracked a two-run double to left field, scoring both, and tying the game at 3-3.

The Yard Goats grabbed a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning on Mike Antico's RBI single to center scoring Jose Torres. However, the Orioles affiliate took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the inning as Thomas Sosa cranked a two-run homer off reliever Sam Weatherly. The Yard Goats loaded the bases in the ninth inning but could not get the clutch hit.

The Yard Goats open the second leg of the two-city nine game road trip on Tuesday night (7:05 PM) against the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park in Richmond, Virginia. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Greg Farone will start for Richmond. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home Tuesday, July 28th (7:10 PM) to start a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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