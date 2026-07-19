Thompson Jr. Strikes out Six in Sunday Loss

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Right-hander Danny Thompson Jr. was masterful out of the bullpen, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-10, 45-43) were blanked on Sunday by the Harrisburg Senators (11-8, 45-43) at FNB Field, 2-0.

Thompson Jr. did not allow an earned run in 4-2/3 innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander struck out six batters and allowed a singular run on a pair of hits. For Thompson Jr., it is the third time this season he has not allowed an earned run in an outing with the Fisher Cats.

New Hampshire starter Nolan Perry exited the game in the second after being struck by a line drive. Reliever Beau Philp (L, 1-1) emerged in relief and followed with 1-2/3 innings of one-run ball. Following Thompson Jr.'s outing, right-hander Kelena Sauer retired the only batter he faced in the eighth.

The only hit allowed by MLB rehabber Jake Irvin was an Arjun Nimmala double in 4-2/3 shutout frames with five strikeouts. Senators' reliever Chance Huff (W, 4-3) secured the final out of the fifth. Fellow reliever Josh Randall (SV, 1) shut down the Cats' bats in four innings and only allowed two hits in that span.

Today's Top Takeaways

RHP Danny Thompson Jr. did not allow an earned run against Harrisburg in nearly five frames. It is the third time this season the right-hander has not allowed an earned run in an outing with the Fisher Cats. The bullpen allowed four earned runs in 13-1/3 innings against the Senators. New Hampshire suffers their first series loss of the second half.

Harrisburg struck first in the bottom of the third. Third baseman Devin Ortiz singled and stole second. Two batters later, shortstop Devin Fitz-Gerald singled. With runners at the corners, Ortiz scampered home on an RBI groundout which made it 1-0.

The Senators extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Center fielder Johnathon Thomas was hit by a pitch and quickly stole second. Following back-to-back outs, Thomas scored from second on an attempted pickoff that sailed into center field to make Sunday's score 2-0.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium and welcome the Somerset Patriots for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday, July 21, is slated for 6:03 PM. Coverage begins at 5:40 PM on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Tuesday, July 21, is another Tender Tuesday featuring an Original Tenders Bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Delta Dental. Wednesday, July 22, is a Woofie's Waggin' Wednesday and Thursday, July 23 is Camp Day with a 12:05 PM first pitch. The New Hampshire Space Potatoes invade the ballpark on Friday, July 24, presented by Adopt NH. Join us for Small Business Night presented by Goldman Sachs and Scout Night with postgame Atlas Fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 is WWE Night presented by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will go home with a WWE / Fisher Cats co-branded jersey. Saturday is also Faith and Family Night at Delta Dental Stadium, with pregame testimonials from players from both sides. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame Atlas Fireworks. Sunday, July 26 is the first Manchester Coconut Tenders game. Sunday's game features a Manchester Coconut Tenders bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Delta Dental.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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