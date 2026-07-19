Ziehl Fires Five Scoreless Innings in 2-1 Win over Somerset

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (13-8)(48-41) closed out a series win against the Somerset Patriots (8-13)(46-45) with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Sunday in front of a sold out crowd at Delta Dental Park, their 13th of the season.

RHP Gage Ziehl had a phenomenal start against his former organization, dealing five scoreless, two-hit innings with eight strikeouts. Shortstop Mason White made his Double-A debut, recording a hit and a run while turning multiple double plays on the defensive side. Matt Fraizer hit his second triple of the season, and Jack Winnay came through with an RBI double, extending his hit streak to 12 games.

After a scoreless first four innings, the Sea Dogs broke through in the bottom of the fifth. White's broken-bat blooper dropped in center field, before Matt Fraizer drove an RBI triple down the first base line, bringing White around to score from first.

Portland doubled their lead in the eighth inning. Nelly Taylor led off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third base on a Miguel Bleis flyout. Moments later, Winnay's double sent Taylor home, and the Sea Dogs led 2-0.

RHP Caleb Bolden and RHP Reidis Sena each dealt scoreless, one-hit innings, before RHP Patrick Halligan entered in the eighth.

Halligan retired four batters in a row before giving up a solo home run to Coby Morales in the 9th inning. He bounced back with a pair of forced groundouts, and the Sea Dogs won 2-1.

Gage Ziehl (5-3, 4.50 ERA) earned the win, holding Somerset scoreless on two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. RHP Ben Hess (2-2, 4.46) was tagged with the loss, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. RHP Patrick Halligan (S, 7) recorded his fourth save in his last four appearances.

Tomorrow, the Sea Dogs head on the road to Binghamton to face the Rumble Ponies. The six-game series starts on Tuesday, July 21st. For Portland, a starter to be announced will face off against Binghamton's Bryce Conley (1-5, 6.50 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 pm.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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