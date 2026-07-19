Doughty Deals Ducks to Sweep Securing Sunday Win

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Braylon Doughty struck out eight over five scoreless innings while Nick Mitchell picked up three hits as the Akron RubberDucks completed the series sweep with a 7-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point

Already on top 1-0, the RubberDucks looked for more in the fifth. Alex Mooney walked with two outs to keep the inning alive and put runners on first and second. Mitchell followed with a double down the line in right to score Mooney and Jacob Cozart. Jaison Chourio followed with a line drive single to right to score Mitchell and make it 4-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Doughty followed in Hartle and Schlesinger's footsteps on Sunday by dominating the Rumble Ponies. The right-hander struck out a Double-A high eight batters while allowing just two hits, a first inning single and fourth inning double, over his five scoreless innings. Sean Matson struck out one in a perfect inning. Jack Jasiak struck out two over two scoreless innings. Jay Driver allowed three runs but struck out two to finish off the win.

Duck Tales

Akron cracked the scoreboard first in the fourth inning. Chourio stole second, which caused an errant throw to allow Mitchell to score from third to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Dean Curley and Aaron Walton each singled in the sixth to set up Jose Devers. The Akron shortstop singled home Curley and a misplay by the Binghamton centerfielder allowed Walton to score to make it 6-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added one more in the ninth when Bennett Thompson singled home Mooney to make it 7-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

The RubberDucks have swept both of the three-game series they have played this season...Akron finishes the regular season series 8-1 against Binghamton...Akron outscored Binghamton 30-6 in the three-game weekend series...RubberDucks starters combined to allow just one run on eight hits while striking out 21 over 15 innings in the three games...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 1,186.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before welcoming the Altoona Curve to 7 17 Credit Union Park for a six-game series. The series starts on Tuesday, July 21 at 12:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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