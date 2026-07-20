Cleveland Guardians Angel Martinez and Tim Herrin to Rehab Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park

Published on July 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez and pitcher Tim Herrin are scheduled to play on rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, July 21 at 12:05 p.m. against the Altoona Curve at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Martinez is appearing in his third rehab game since being placed on the 10-day injured list on June 16 with left foot non-displaced fracture. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in two rehab games with Triple-A Columbus.

Herrin is appearing in his second rehab game since being placed on the 15-day injured list on July 9 with left elbow contusion. He struck out the side in a scoreless inning for Columbus on July 18.

Prior to being placed on the injured list, Maritnez appeared in 66 games for the Guardians batting .239 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 RBI.

A 2018 amateur free agent signing by Cleveland, Martinez made his MLB debut with the Guardians in 2024. He has played in 248 career MLB games batting .230 with 41 doubles, 25 home runs and 89 RBI.

Martinez played for the RubberDucks in 2022 and 2023. In 123 games with Akron, he hit .245 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 77 RBI.

Prior to being placed on the injured list, Herrin appeared in 41 games for Cleveland going 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 32.1 innings pitched.

A 29th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Indiana by Cleveland, Herrin made his MLB debut for the Guardians in 2023. In 193 career games, Herrin is 12-10 with a 3.06 ERA and 172 strikeouts over 168.1 inning.

Herrin pitched for Akron in 2022. He appeared in 12 games that season for the RubberDucks going 0-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 22.1 innings.

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.







Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2026

Cleveland Guardians Angel Martinez and Tim Herrin to Rehab Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park - Akron RubberDucks

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