July 19, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT After a 30 minute rain delay, the Sea Dogs demolished the Patriots in an 11-0 shutout on Saturday night, their eighth of the season. Ronald Rosario delivered his second two-home run game in his last two series, driving in a career-high five of the Sea Dogs' 11 runs. Franklin Arias reached base five times on the night, going three-for-four with two walks for his 30th multi-hit game of the season. Brooks Brannon was two-for-five with a pair of doubles, his fifth straight game with an extra-base hit. Jack Winnay singled in a pinch-hit at-bat for Nelly Taylor in the seventh inning, extending his hit streak to 11 games.

MOUND MASTERCLASS Sea Dogs pitchers allowed three hits combined last night while issuing just two walks. RHP Anthony Eyanson started with five one-hit innings, striking out eight batters. RHP Jedixson Paez followed that up with two innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts. RHP John Holobetz closed the game strong with another two innings of one-hit ball, striking out three batters.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner walked four times in last night's game, his second time walking four times in a game this season. With that, he retakes the solo lead in walks in the Eastern League (55), despite spending two weeks of the season on the injured list. Though his batting average sits at .196, Turner's .386 on-base percentage is sixth best in the Eastern League.

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher/first baseman Ronald Rosario was selected the Eastern League Player of the Week for July 7-12. Rosario played in four games against the Fisher Cats last week. He earned the Floor & Decor player of the game award twice during the week on Friday, July 10th, and Saturday, July 11th. During those two games, Rosario went 5-for-9 at the plate, smashing 2 home runs, contributing 7 RBIs, and scoring 2 runs, leading the Sea Dogs to back-to-back wins. Over the week, the 23-year-old batted .500 (8-16), crushed a league-leading 4 home runs, recorded 9 RBIs, and stole 1 base, with a 1.750 OPS.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! Infielder Jack Winnay has a hit in 15 of his first 18 games as a Sea Dog with seven multi-hit games, and is currently riding a team-leading 11-game hit streak. Overall, Winnay is batting .333 (23-for-69) with four doubles, two home runs, 14 runs scored, seven RBI, and five walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

BRANNON'S BAT With a pair of doubles yesterday, Brooks Brannon is on a five-game extra-base hit streak, with four doubles and three home runs in that span. Since the beginning of July (10 games), Brannon is batting .405 and slugging .973, with 36 total bases in 37 at bats. Of his 15 total hits in July, six are doubles and five are home runs. He's batted in 14 runs.

WELCOME WHITE Mason White will make his Double-A debut at shortstop today for the Sea Dogs. The 22-year-old infielder from Arizona batted .270 with 14 doubles, three triples, and 14 home runs in 68 games for High-A Greenville in his first full minor league season.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 19, 2010 - Portland's 11-2 win in New Hampshire was highlighted by a 7-run fifth inning. Ryan Khoury, Ryan Lavarnway and Yamaico Navarro each had 2 RBI. Kyle Weiland earned his 5th win of the season with 5.2 IP on five hits and one run.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (4-3, 4.84 ERA) is set for his team-leading fifteenth start of the season for the Sea Dogs. Ziehl has given up two or fewer runs in ten of his 14 starts this season, including seven in a row prior to his last outing against New Hampshire on July 9th. In that outing, he gave up a season-high eight runs on seven hits and three home runs in 3.0 innings pitched. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, then traded to the White Sox in 2025, and traded again to the Red Sox in February 2026.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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