Sosa's Late Go-Ahead Home Run Blasts Baysox Past Yard Goats in Sunday Win

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came alive in another late comeback against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a 5-4 win Sunday.

Chesapeake (12-8) scored four of its five runs in the seventh inning or later to down Hartford in the three-game series finale. Thomas Sosa 's go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning was the difference maker for the Baysox second straight comeback win.

The Yard Goats claimed an early lead in the second inning. Jose Torres, who finished 3-for-4, hit a RBI single that gave Hartford a 1-0 lead against Chesapeake left-handed starter Luis De León.

De León, the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, worked through a couple of jams to only give up the one run in a no decision. The Orioles' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline went four and two-thirds innings, conceding six hits and two walks to five strikeouts.

De León's pitched to a 1.87 ERA (seven earned runs across 33.2 innings) with 13 walks to 43 strikeouts across his last seven starts dating back to June 11.

The Baysox matched the Yard Goats' score in the fourth inning. To lead off the frame, Brandon Butterworth blasted his fifth home run of the season to tie the game at one.

Hartford went ahead again, 3-1, with a Dyan Jorge two-run single in the sixth inning, a go ahead hit that came after Chesapeake right-hander Zane Barnhart walked a pair of batters. Baysox lefty Micah Ashman gave up the hit to Jorge but pitched a scoreless inning and two-thirds.

Just like Saturday, the Baysox comeback started in the seventh inning. Chesapeake claimed a 3-3 tie when Willy Vasquez ripped a two-run double that scored Dom Keegan and Tavian Josenberger.

The Yard Goats took another lead in the top of the eighth inning. A Mike Antico RBI single scored Torres for a 4-3 advantage.

Sosa's blast came in the home half of the inning. Sosa's tenth home run of the season came off of Hartford lefty Sam Weatherly (L, 1-4), a hit that scored Sosa and Aron Estrada for the 5-4 final score.

Chesapeake right-handers Christian Herberholz and Jeisson Cabrera combined to pitch the final two innings in the win.

Herberholz (W, 1-1) earned the first two outs and was relieved with runners at second and third. Cabrera (S, 3) came out of the bullpen and hit a batter to load the bases.

In a dramatic full count, Cabrera earned a strikeout to end the game.

Chesapeake continues its nine-game homestand Tuesday when they host the first of six games against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 12:05 pm on Tuesday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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