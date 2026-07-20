Career Days from Wood, Leon in Reading's 10-6 Win

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (13-8, 43-47) took the rubber match 10-6 over the Altoona Curve (8-13, 39-51) to wrap up the series at FirstEnergy Stadium. Phillies no. 2 prospect Gage Wood fanned nine hitters on the day.

Reading opened up the scoring in the first inning. Alex Binelas (20) smacked a three-run home run to right field, scoring both Bryan Rincon and Raylin Heredia. This lifted the R-Phils to an early 3-0 advantage.

Altoona had an answer in the third frame, as Ryan McCarty (2) sent a two-run home run over the right field wall to dig into the lead. The Curve drew the game to a 3-2 score.

The Fightin Phils immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning. Pedro León (8) smacked a home run of his own, this one a solo blast to left-center field to extend the lead to 4-2.

Al Pedrique's squad kept its foot on the gas in the fourth with a four-spot. Riley Tirotta roped a double down the left field line to score Kehden Hettiger. León (9) kept his remarkable night going, as he socked a three-run home run into the right field bleachers. This plated both Tirotta and Rincon to extend the Fightins' lead to 8-2.

Wood, the Phillies' top pitching prospect, saw his day end after tossing four innings and striking out a career-best nine hitters without a walk.

The Pirates' Double-A affiliate struck back in the fifth stanza, as Ivan Brethowr (3) belted a solo home run to right-center field to make the game 8-3.

The Curve kept chipping away in the sixth when Derek Berg (8) throttled a two-run homer, sending Keiner Delgado trotting home to thin the lead to 8-5.

Reading created more space in the eighth inning on a Caleb Ricketts (6) moon shot that sent Aroon Escobar home, extending the lead to 10-5.

Altoona had one last gasp in the ninth on a fielding error, sending Will Taylor home in the process.

Saul Teran (4-1) got the win, giving up a run in an inning of relief while striking out two.

Matt Ager (4-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.

Reading is now 13-8 in the second half, holding a tie with the Portland Sea Dogs for the Eastern League-Northeast division lead.

Reading returns to the field on Tuesday against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6:30 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, July 28, through Sunday, August 2, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tuesday is a 12 PM Camp Kid Day Game, then Wednesday through Friday all feature postgame fireworks. Wednesday's show is sponsored by Beneficial Society Victory Emmanuel II, Thursday's by Riverfront Federal Credit Union, and Friday by Tompkins. Saturday is a Harry Potter-themed Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429. The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Mascot Band T-Shirt Celebrating 25 Seasons of the Mascot Band for the first 2,000 kids, sponsored by Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Asher's Chocolate Co., Reading Fire Department Paramedics and Berks County Department of Agriculture/Bountiful Berks.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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