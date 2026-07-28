Reading and Binghamton to Play Doubleheader on Saturday, August 1

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Following Tuesday, July 28th's rainout between the Reading Fightin Phils and Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, August 1, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Please note that Wednesday, July 29th's game remains a 7 p.m. first pitch as originally scheduled.

Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at 4:15 p.m., and all seats will open at that time as well. Both games will be seven innings, and the second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after game one, but not earlier than 6:45 p.m. All tickets for August 1 are good for both games.

Following the conclusion of the second game, there will be a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, the largest show in stadium history, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429. Despite the scheduled doubleheader, fireworks will still be launched at a similar time as if it were a single game.

The night will also be a Tribute to "Harry Potter" as the R-Phils wear Harry Potter Jerseys during the second game, with a Jersey Auction and Raffle presented by Philly Pretzel Factory - Muhlenberg, Spring House Window, and 830 AM WEEU. There are also ticket packages available with a limited-edition officially licensed Harry Potter Scarf with your choice of house.

There will also be a Mascot Band Concert, presented by Savage Auto Group, between the game, and after the game, a Pearl Jam Tribute with a concert by "Riot Act."

From 4:15-5:15, there is a Happy Hour with $1 Off Beer, thanks to Celsius, and after the game, fans can get $1 Off Beer, thanks to Bru Daddy's Brewing Company. It is also Teamsters Local 429 Night.

Reading returns to the field on Wednesday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera gets the start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Channing Austin for Binghamton. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:40 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday, August 2, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Wednesday through Friday all feature postgame fireworks. Wednesday's show is sponsored by Beneficial Society Victory Emmanuel II, Thursday's by Riverfront Federal Credit Union, and Friday's by Tompkins. Saturday is a Harry Potter-themed Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429. The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Mascot Band T-Shirt Celebrating 25 Seasons of the Mascot Band for the first 2,000 kids, sponsored by Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Asher's Chocolate Co., Reading Fire Department Paramedics and Berks County Department of Agriculture/Bountiful Berks.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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