Bring the Ranch to the Ballpark with Denim Richards at 7 17 Credit Union Park August 22

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Denim Richards, the actor best known for his role of Colby Mayfield on Yellowstone, will be at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Saturday, August 22. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Richards that includes a picnic and guaranteed Denim Richards bobblehead.

Tickets for the Bunkhouse VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

August 22 game ticket located in section 3 with picnic food available in the Modelo Tiki Terrace

Guaranteed Denim Richards bobblehead

Meet and greet with Denim Richards presented by State and Federal Communications

Autograph from Denim Richards

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hot dogs, grilled chicken sandwich, pulled beef brisket, mac and cheese, potato chips, cookie and Coca-Cola products)

"We are excited to finally reveal our mystery bobblehead on August 22," RubberDucks President and General Manager Noel Blaha said. "It will be an amazing night in Akron as we welcome Denim Richards of Yellowstone fame to 7 17 Credit Union Park."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS. Only fans that purchase a VIP package will be able to receive an autograph from Richards at the Saturday, August 22 game.

2026 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.







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