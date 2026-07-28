Bring the Ranch to the Ballpark with Denim Richards at 7 17 Credit Union Park August 22
Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - Denim Richards, the actor best known for his role of Colby Mayfield on Yellowstone, will be at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Saturday, August 22. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Richards that includes a picnic and guaranteed Denim Richards bobblehead.
Tickets for the Bunkhouse VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:
August 22 game ticket located in section 3 with picnic food available in the Modelo Tiki Terrace
Guaranteed Denim Richards bobblehead
Meet and greet with Denim Richards presented by State and Federal Communications
Autograph from Denim Richards
RubberDucks Hat
All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hot dogs, grilled chicken sandwich, pulled beef brisket, mac and cheese, potato chips, cookie and Coca-Cola products)
"We are excited to finally reveal our mystery bobblehead on August 22," RubberDucks President and General Manager Noel Blaha said. "It will be an amazing night in Akron as we welcome Denim Richards of Yellowstone fame to 7 17 Credit Union Park."
Tickets for the event may be ordered by CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS. Only fans that purchase a VIP package will be able to receive an autograph from Richards at the Saturday, August 22 game.
2026 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.
Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 28 at Portland - Harrisburg Senators
- Wehiwa Aloy Headlines Quartet of Orioles' Prospects Promoted to Double-A Chesapeake - Chesapeake Baysox
- Somerset Patriots' Tuesday, July 28th Game Postponed - Somerset Patriots
- Squirrels, Patriots Postponed Tuesday in New Jersey - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Bring the Ranch to the Ballpark with Denim Richards at 7 17 Credit Union Park August 22 - Akron RubberDucks
- Bring the Ranch to the Ballpark with Denim Richards at 7 17 Credit Union Park August 22 - Akron RubberDucks
- July 28, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading and Binghamton to Play Doubleheader on Saturday, August 1 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Binghamton Game at Reading Postponed on Tuesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Reading and Binghamton Postponed on Tuesday - Reading Fightin Phils
- Squirrels' Individual-Game Playoff Tickets on Sale August 4 at 804 Day Block Party - Richmond Flying Squirrels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Bring the Ranch to the Ballpark with Denim Richards at 7 17 Credit Union Park August 22
- Bring the Ranch to the Ballpark with Denim Richards at 7 17 Credit Union Park August 22
- Favors Fans Seven in Ducks 4-3 Sunday Split Securing Win
- Schubart's Single Seals Akron's Comeback Win 4-3
- Late Rally Lifts Curve Past Ducks, 4-2, in 10