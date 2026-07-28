Somerset Patriots' Tuesday, July 28th Game Postponed
Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots game versus the Richmond Flying Squirrels scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, July 29 beginning at 12:05 pm.
The single admission doubleheader on Wednesday will consist of two seven-inning games. Tickets for the July 29 game will be good for both games of the doubleheader.
Fans with tickets to the Tuesday, July 28 game can exchange them at the box office to a future Patriots 2026 home game.
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