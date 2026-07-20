Fightin Phils Take Series with 10-6 Win over Curve

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







READING, PA. - Catcher Derek Berg knocked a two-run homer in the sixth inning, the third home run of the game for the Curve, however, Reading hit four home runs of their own in a 10-6 win over the Curve.

Ryan McCarty started the day offensively with a two-run homer off Fightin Phils righty Gage Wood in the second inning. It was one of two baserunners the Curve could manage against Wood; who struck out a career-high nine batters over 4.0 innings.

Ivan Brethowr slammed a solo homer to right-center off the first Fightin Phils reliever in the fifth inning to make it an 8-3 game. Altoona continued to rally after a two-run homer from Berg in the sixth inning, stranding two on base after the home run. Berg picked up six hits over three games in the weekend series with the Fightin Phils after matching his career-high with four hits on Saturday night.

Reading got a three-run homer from Alex Binelas in the first inning and a three-run shot from Pedro Leon in the fourth inning to take a commanding lead in the early going. Righty Matt Ager took the loss for the Curve, surrendering eight runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings.

Brandon Neeck bridged the gap in the middle innings with 2.1 scoreless frames of relief, earning five strikeouts and not permitting a baserunner. Josh Loeschorn was tagged for two runs in the eighth inning to give Reading a 10-5 lead.

The Curve nearly completed a miracle comeback in the ninth. Using two walks and a hit batsman, they loaded the bases with nobody out. Keiner Delgado then reached on a fielders choice to make it a 10-6 game, however, Reading reliever Estibenzon Jimenez set down Berg and Callan Moss to strand the bases loaded and end the game.

Altoona continues their road trip at Akron on Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. RHP Kyle Robinson is slated to start for Altoona in the series opener.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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