Hess and Morales Shine as Patriots Drop Series Finale in Portland

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Ben Hess

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Ben Hess(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell in the series finale to the Portland Sea Dogs 2-1 at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots ended the season series 9-9 against the Sea Dogs, including a 3-6 mark at Hadlock Field. The season series split marks the sixth consecutive year the Patriots have finished at least .500 against Portland.

Coby Morales' ninth inning home run signaled Somerset's Double-A leading 128th home run this season. Somerset's 128 homers rank eighth in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

Somerset's pitching staff recorded its seventh consecutive game with double-digit punchouts. With 87 strikeouts across its last seven games, Somerset's active seven-game streak with 10-plus strikeouts leads Double-A and ranks second in MiLB. It is the second-longest such streak by the Patriots this season (eight games 5/7 - 5/15). Dating back to July 12 vs. Reading, Somerset starting pitching has combined to allow four earned runs for a 1.86 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and .123 BAA with 33 K to 8 BB in 19.1 IP across the last four games.

RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K) opened his day with 4.1 no-hit innings before Mason White singled to center field in the fifth inning. Hess worked a season-high tying 5.0 innings for the second straight start. He tossed 77 pitches in his 13th start of the season and 11th since returning off the 7-day IL on May 14. His seven strikeouts were the most since striking out nine on April 3 vs. Portland. In Hess' last four starts, he's posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and .200 BAA with 18 K in 18.2 IP.

RHP Ben Grable (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) struck out the side on 13 pitches in the sixth inning, before picking up two outs in the seventh. Grable has allowed just one run across his last 13 outings. In that span he's posted a 0.64 ERA, 1-0 record, 0.64 WHIP, .089 BAA with 22 K to 5 BB in 14.0 IP.

LF Jackson Castillo (1-for-4) led off the sixth inning with a single, pushing his on-base streak to seven games. During Castillo's seven-game on-base streak he's reached safely in 12 of 32 plate appearances.

3B Coby Morales (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R) smashed his 16th home run of the season in the ninth inning to right center field. Morales extended his on-base streak to a team-high nine games. During the streak, Morales has recorded a HR, 8 H, 5 BB and 4 RBI in 39 plate appearances. Morales' 64 RBI lead the Eastern League, while his 16 HR are tied for sixth among Yankees minor leaguers. His 85 hits this season are the third most by a Patriot thru Somerset's first 90 games to start a season.

C Miguel Palma (1-for-4, 2B) doubled down the left field line in the fifth inning, extending his on-base streak to seven games. Across his last seven games, Palma is 10-for-27 (.370 AVG) with a HR, 3 XBH, 5 RBI, 3 BB and two multi-hit games. Palma is slashing .364/.417/.606 with 2 HR, 4 XBH and 8 RBI in his last nine games.

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Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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