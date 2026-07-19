Santucci Fans Career-High 13, But Binghamton Shut Down by Akron in Series Finale

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-15) offense stalls until a three-run ninth inning, but it was too late as they got swept by the Akron RubberDucks (7-14), losing the finale 7-3 at Mirabito Stadium.

Rumble Ponies left-hander Jonathan Santucci set a career high of 13 strikeouts over 5.2 innings after punching out nine batters over the first four innings. He retired five straight batters via the strikeout from the second to the third inning.

On the other side, right-hander Braylon Doughty struck out eight batters over 5.0 shutout innings, while just allowing two hits, which were the only two base runners.

Akron got on the board in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead, but Santucci was not charged for a run.

Center fielder Nick Mithcell led off the frame with a single and stole second base, followed by a single from right fielder Jaison Chourio. With first baseman Bennent Thompson hitting, Mitchell got to third base on a wild pitch.

One pitch later, Choriou stole second base as catcher Chris Suero's throw went past second baseman Nick Roselli, and shortstop Kevin Villavicencio gloved it but then made a throwing error at home as Mitchell scored. One run scored on two errors from Binghamton.

The RubberDucks tacked on three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead, highlighted by an RBI double from Mithcell and a single from Chourio that scored Mithcell. Santucci walked two batters in the frame.

Akron then scored two runs in the sixth inning to go on top 6-0, with one coming off right-hander Carlos Guzman. Shortstop Jose Devers slapped an RBI single to center field, and it scored two as Jose Ramos made a fielding error. Binghamton committed three errors for two runs in the loss.

Guzman pitched a scoreless seventh inning after a lead-off double to Mitchell, but right fielder Jaylen Palmer recorded an inning-ending double play on a fly ball from Thompson as Mitchell looked to tag up to third base.

Binghamton got one base runner in the seventh inning on a one-out hit-by-pitch to first baseman JT Schwartz, but he was stranded. Right-hander Sean Matson went scoreless with a strikeout over 1.0 inning, and right-hander Jack Jasiak pitched 2.0 scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

Binghamton right-hander Douglas Orellana got back on track, pitching a scoreless eighth inning for his first scoreless appearance of July over five appearances.

In the ninth inning, right-hander Zach Peek came in to pitch for the second time this series and surrendered two hits and a walk in the frame, highlighted by an RBI single to Thompson to make it 7-0.

RubberDucks right-hander Jay Driver took the mound in the ninth inning and surrendered Akron's first walk, sending Suero to first base. Third baseman Nick Lorusso then singled for his 17th multi-hit game, which leads the team, and first baseman JT Schwartz followed with a walk.

Left fielder Matt Rudick with the bases loaded, walked in a run to make it 7-1. Binghamton drew all their walks in the ninth inning. Designated Vincent Perozo stepped in with the bases still loaded and drove in Lorusso with a sacrifice fly.

Shortstop Kevin Villavicencio kept the line with an RBI single to score Schwartz and send Rudick to third base. Palmer stepped in but struck out to end the game. Binghamton put all three runs on two hits in the ninth to fall 7-3.

Binghamton was outscored 30-6 in the series against the RubberDucks, and Akron took the season series eight games to one.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Jonathan Santicci sets a career high with 13 strikeouts (5.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO)...Douglas Orellana (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)...Jose Ramos tallied his 9th double (1-for-4)...Nick Lorusso holds a team lead with 17 multi-hit games (2-for-4)...Kevin Villavicencio had the only RBI hit of the game (1-for-4, RBI).







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.