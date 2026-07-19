Red Sox No. 2 Prospect Anthony Eyanson Dominates in 11-0 Win

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - After a 30 minute rain delay, the Portland Sea Dogs (12-8)(47-41) demolished the Somerset Patriots (8-12)(46-44) in an 11-0 shutout on Saturday night, their eighth shutout of the season.

Ronald Rosario delivered his second two-home run game in his last two series, driving in a career-high five of the Sea Dogs' 11 runs. Franklin Arias reached base five times on the night, going three-for-four with two walks for his 30th multi-hit game of the season. Brooks Brannon was two-for-five with a pair of doubles, his fifth straight game with an extra-base hit. Jack Winnay singled in a pinch-hit at-bat for Nelly Taylor in the seventh inning, extending his hit streak to 11 games. Will Turner walked four times and scored twice, retaking the Eastern League lead in walks, despite spending two weeks of the season on the injured list.

Sea Dogs pitchers combined for a three-hit night while issuing just two walks. RHP Anthony Eyanson started with five one hit innings, striking out eight batters. RHP Jedixson Paez followed that up with two innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts. RHP John Holobetz closed the game strong with another two innings of one-hit ball, striking out three batters.

Franklin Arias set the tone early, recording a single on the first pitch of the first inning. Turner walked, and Rosario blasted his first home run of the game, into the batters eye in dead center field, and the Sea Dogs led 3-0.

Matt Fraizer extended the lead with an RBI fielder's choice in the fifth inning, before the Sea Dogs put the game out of reach with a seven-run seventh inning, tying their most runs scored in an inning this season. The Sea Dogs loaded the bases, helped out by an error on the second baseman. Caden Rose started the scoring with a sacrifice fly, before doubles from Franklin Arias and Brooks Brannon extended the lead to 9-0. With Brannon on second, Rosario launched his second home run of the night well over the Maine Monster, cementing the 11-0 win.

RHP Anthony Eyanson (4-0, 1.56 ERA) earned the win with a one-hit scoreless gem, striking out eight batters with just one walk in 5.0 innings. RHP Chase Hampton (0-3, 7.29 ERA) was tagged with the loss, his second of the season to the Sea Dogs, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in 3.2 innings of work.

On Sunday, RHP Gage Ziehl (4-3, 4.84 ERA) is set to face RHP Ben Hess (2-1, 4.84 ERA) as the Sea Dogs celebrate Dairy Day at the ballpark. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm, with Kids Run the Bases to follow, presented by Aquaboggan.

Portland Sea Dogs | www.seadogs.com







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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