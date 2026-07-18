July 18, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT The Sea Dogs fell 7-2 on Friday night against the Somerset Patriots in front of their 12th sellout crowd of the season. Portland recorded just four hits, with a home run coming from Brooks Brannon, a pair of doubles from Jack Winnay and Ronald Rosario, and a single from Miguel Bleis. All seven Somerset runs went against Portland's starter, LHP Dalton Rogers, while Portland's relievers did not give up a run in the final six innings.

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher/first baseman Ronald Rosario was selected the Eastern League Player of the Week for July 7-12. Rosario played in four games against the Fisher Cats last week. He earned the Floor & Decor player of the game award twice during the week on Friday, July 10th, and Saturday, July 11th. During those two games, Rosario went 5-for-9 at the plate, smashing 2 home runs, contributing 7 RBIs, and scoring 2 runs, leading the Sea Dogs to back-to-back wins. Over the week, the 23-year-old batted .500 (8-16), crushed a league-leading 4 home runs, recorded 9 RBIs, and stole 1 base, with a 1.750 OPS.

FACING THE PATRIOTS The Sea Dogs are 7-9 against Somerset this season, but won their lone home series 4-2 to close out the first half of the season. The Sea Dogs have batted just .209 against the Patriots this season, but the extra base hits have come often. In those 16 games, the Sea Dogs have hit 28 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs, with 25 stolen bases.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! The Sea Dogs' newest infielder, Jack Winnay, has a hit in 14 of his first 17 games as a Sea Dog with seven multi-hit games, and is currently riding a team-leading ten-game hit streak. Overall, Winnay is batting .324 (22-for-68) with four doubles, two home runs, 14 runs scored, seven RBI, and five walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

LIENDO IS ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo has reached base in 31 of his last 32 games with a hit in 15 of his last 17. He went 0-for-1 as a late substitute on July 2nd, breaking up the longest on-base streak for a Sea Dog this season (25, from 5/28-7/1). Since the beginning of June, Liendo is batting .311 (28-for-90) with six doubles, four home runs, 27 RBI, 14 walks, and eight steals. That average elevates to .375 with runners in scoring position.

BRANNON'S BAT After hitting his 15th home run of the season yesterday, Brooks Brannon is on a four-game extra-base hit streak, with two doubles and three home runs in that span. Since the beginning of July, Brannon is batting .406 and slugging 1.000, with 32 total bases in 32 at bats. Of his 13 total hits in July, four are doubles and five are home runs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 18, 2012 - Jeremy Hazelbaker went 3-for-4 with 2 homers and 5 RBI, capping off 9 straight plate appearances reaching base safely...Jeremy Kehrt went 5 hitless innings to earn his 4th win of the year...Portland clobbered Reading 12-0 on only seven hits.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 1.78 ERA), the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system, will make his ninth appearance and eighth start for the Sea Dogs this season, after making five starts for High-A Greenville in April and early May (0-0, 0.44 ERA). Eyanson recently earned the win for the American League in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, entering the game in the fourth inning with two outs before stranding a pair of runners. Eyanson earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in April after recording a 0.54 ERA in four starts. After his second start in Double-A, Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Overall for Portland, Eyanson has allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 21 hits with 37 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched. After winning the 2025 MCWS with LSU, Eyanson was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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