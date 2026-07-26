Cats Drop Fifth Straight on Sunday

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-15, 46-48) fell on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium to the Somerset Patriots (13-14, 50-46), 12-2. Second baseman Cutter Coffey recorded his first multi-hit game since June 28 to highlight New Hampshire's offense.

New Hampshire starter Mason Olson (L, 4-3) allowed three runs on six hits with three strikeouts across four innings. Reliever Alex Amalfi was tagged for four runs on six hits in 2-2/3 innings. Kelena Sauer allowed five runs in 1-1/3 innings and Aaron Munson recorded the final three outs in the ninth. Somerset starter David Hess (W, 3-2) allowed two runs in 5-1/3 innings which was good enough to secure the win.

Today's Top Takeaways

INF Cutter Coffey notched his first multi-hit game since June 28 OF Hedbert Perez extended his hit streak to three in a 1-for-3 effort. The Fisher Cats matched their longest losing skid of the season with their fifth straight loss

Somerset struck first in the series finale. With two outs in the top of the second, catcher Miguel Palma (7) clubbed a solo home run and made it 1-0.

The Patriots extended their lead in the fourth. Center fielder DJ Gladney and left Cole Gabrielson cracked back-to-back singles. With runners on first and second, first baseman Josh Moylan laced an RBI knock. Two batters later, Gabrielson scampered home on a groundout.

New Hampshire third baseman Dub Gleed reached on an error to open the fifth. Consecutive singles from Coffey and catcher Jacob Sharp loaded the bases. The next batter, center fielder Cade Doughty, smashed a sacrifice fly. Shortstop Nick Goodwin followed with another sacrifice fly which made it 3-2.

Somerset blew the game open in the top of the seventh. With two away, Gladney singled to center. Outfielder Jackson Castillo pinch ran and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Gabrielson walked, which put two runners on. The Patriots bat stayed hot as Moylan lined an RBI single. Following a mound visit, Palma (8) hit a three-run homer which gave Somerset a five-run advantage.

Leading 7-2, the Patriots stayed in the top of the eighth. Designated hitter Cody Morales plated a run on a single. In the ninth, Kevin Verde (2) hit a grand slam and Somerset went up 12-2.

Following a day off, the Fishers Cats open a six-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats starting Tuesday, July 28, at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is slated for 7:10 PM. Coverage begins 6:50 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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