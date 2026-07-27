Squirrels Rally for 5-2 over Yard Goats

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs in the seventh and beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-2, on Sunday evening at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (57-37, 14-12 second half) split the six-game series with the Yard Goats (50-45, 11-16) and picked up their 29th come-from-behind win of the season.

Trailing, 2-0, and coming out of an hour-long rain delay in the bottom of the seventh, the Flying Squirrels plated five runs with two outs to take the lead. Ty Hanchey broke the shutout with an RBI single against Carlos Torres (Loss, 5-4).

Two batters later, Trevor Cohen reached on an infield single to bring in a run and a second run scored on a fielding error to move Richmond ahead, 3-2. Gavin Kilen followed with a two-run single for a 5-2 lead.

Dale Stanavich threw a scoreless eighth and Cristian Alvarado (Save, 5) struck out three in the ninth to finish the game.

Logan Martin started for Richmond and retired all seven batters he faced, striking out five. Shane Rademacher threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Tyler Vogel (Win, 7-1) entered in the eighth and stranded two runners on base before the rain delay.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Aidan Longwell. In the top of the seventh, Dyan Jorge hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday on the road. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils from August 4-9. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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