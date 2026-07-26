Favors Fans Seven in Ducks 4-3 Sunday Split Securing Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Caden Favors struck out seven over six innings as the Akron RubberDucks scored four in the sixth to defeat the Altoona Curve 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, the RubberDucks offense put together a big inning. Back-to-back walks of Bennett Thompson and Jacob Cozart and Aaron Walton being hit by a pitch loaded the bases with no outs. Ryan Cesarini lined a single into right to score Thompson and tie the game 1-1. Two batters later, a wild pitch allowed both Cozart and Walton to score and give Akron the 3-1 lead. Christian Knapczyk capped the big inning with a sac-fly to center to score Cesarini to make it 4-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Favors was dominant on Sunday. The left-hander did not allow a hit until a solo home run in the sixth. Favors settled back in after striking out two and getting a ground out to end the inning. In total, Favors tossed six innings of one-hit, one-run ball while striking out seven. Zach Jacobs allowed two runs over two innings. Cam Walty struck out one in a perfect ninth to secure the win.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense was held in check outside of the four-run sixth. Thompson picked up three hits and reached base four times.

Notebook

Akron's Sunday win secured a series split with Altoona...Favors six inning pitched marks his longest outing since May 29 and his seven strikeouts are his most in a game since June 27...Five of the six games in the series were decided by one run with Akron going 3-2 in those games...Game Time: 2:12...Attendance: 3,434.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before traveling to Erie to begin a six-game series against the SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:05 p.m. The RubberDucks return to 7 17 Credit Union Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Somerset Patriots on August 4 at 12:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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