Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 26 vs Reading

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Reading Fightin Phils (45-50, 15-11) vs Harrisburg Senators (48-45, 14-10)

Game #94, Second-Half Game #25

Sunday, July 26, 1:00 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Braydon Tucker (6-6) vs RH Yoel Tejeda Jr. (0-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) play the final game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The teams met once prior for a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium May 26-31. The Senators won the series four games to two.

LAST GAME: The Senators fell to an early 6-0 deficit and nearly came back to win, but the Fightin Phils hun on and won 6-5. Reading's Bryan Rincon homered to lead off the game against RHP Josh Randall (L, 3-4). Caleb Ricketts homered to lead off the fourth. Later in the inning, Rincon hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot, to stretch the lead to 6-0. Harrisburg got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on INF Kervin Pichardo's RBI single and OF TJ White's RBI double. In the fifth, two more scored on OF Johnathon Thomas's leadoff homer and a Pichardo sac fly to cut the lead to 6-4. Meanwhile, the Sens 'pen combined for five hitless frames. RHP Thomas Schultz pitched two innings, RHP Jhancarlos Lara threw 1.2 frames, RHP Aaron Shortridge added 0.1 innings and RHP Blake Brown tossed a scoreless ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, the Senators loaded the bases with one out and scored on INF Branden Boissiere's walk to trail 6-5. The next two struck out and flied out to end the game.

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Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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