Squirrels Rally Late to Earn Split vs Yard Goats

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Richmond, VA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs in the seventh inning to come back and beat the Yard Goats 5-2 on Sunday evening at CarMax Park in Richmond, Virginia. The Yard Goats had a 2-0 lead in the seventh before the game was delayed for an hour and ten minutes due to rain. When the game resumed, the Giants affiliate put together a two-out rally to earn a split in the six-game series. Dyan Jorge and Mike Antico each had two hits for the Yard Goats who return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate.

The game was scoreless over the first five innings and the Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the sixth inning off the Richmond bullpen. Dyan Jorge led off with a rocket double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Andy Perez. After Braylen Wimmer walked, Aiden Longwell followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Jorge and giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats made it 2-0 in the seventh inning with a two-out rally. Mike Antico and Ben McCabe had singles and Dyan Jorge cracked a hit to center field, scoring Antico and giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. The game was delayed because of rain before the Flying Squirrels were about to bat in the bottom of the inning.

When the game resumed, Richmond scored five runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead. The Flying Squirrels got the first two runners on base with catcher interference and a walk. Carlos Torres then struck out Jean Carlos Sio for the second out of the inning. However, Ty Hanchey followed with an RBI single making it a 2-1 game. With the bases loaded, Trevor Cohen hit a ball that went off the shortstop's glove allowing two runs to score and giving Richmond a 3-2 lead. Next, Gavin Kelin cracked a two-run single to make it a 5-2 game.

The Yard Goats return home Tuesday, July 28th (7:05 PM) to start a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Park. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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