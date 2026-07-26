Palma Leads Ways as Offensive Explosion Takes Down New Hampshire in Series Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots catcher Miguel Palma

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots catcher Miguel Palma(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots surged past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 12-2 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Sunday afternoon.

Somerset advanced to 10-8 against the Fisher Cats this season, including a 7-5 record at Delta Dental Stadium. Dating back to 2025, Somerset is 32-10 against New Hampshire.

Somerset has won a season-high tying five straight games for the third time this year. Somerset's five-game win streak is its first in the second half and first since winning five straight games from June 6 - June 11.

All nine starters reached safely for Somerset with eight Patriots recording a hit and six scoring a run.

Somerset's offense combined for 16 hits, the most by the Patriots since rocking 17 hits on May 6 at Reading.

Somerset tallied 14-plus hits for the third straight game. Somerset has recorded 14-plus hits in three straight games for the second time in franchise history and first time since 5/20/21 - 5/22/21.

Somerset's three-game streak of 14-plus hits is tied for the second-longest streak in MiLB this season. Across its last three games, Somerset's offense is slashing .375/.426/.583 with 6 HR and 12 XBH. At the time of the game's conclusion, Somerset's 45 hits and .375 AVG in that span lead MiLB.

Somerset blasted three home runs for the second time in the last four games and 18th time this season. The Patriots smashed multiple homers for the fourth time in the last six games and have recorded multiple homers in 41 of 96 (42.7%) games this season, surpassing their multiple homers in 35 of 138 (25.4%) games in 2025.

Somerset has homered in seven straight games for the first time since homering in nine straight games from June 4 - June 13. Somerset's active seven-game streak with a home run leads the Eastern League and ranks second in Double-A.

Somerset's 140 homers lead Double-A and rank sixth in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

With Kevin Verde's ninth inning grand slam, Somerset notched its Eastern League-leading seventh grand slam of the season.

Dating back to July 12 vs. Reading, Somerset starting pitching has combined to allow 10 earned runs for a 1.97 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and .164 BAA with 64 K to 19 BB in 45.2 IP across the last 10 games.

Matt Keating's first of two ninth inning strikeouts marked Somerset 1,000th this season. The Patriots 1,001 strikeouts this year lead Double-A and are tied for fifth in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

RHP Ben Hess (5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) tossed a season-high 5.1 IP, throwing a season-high tying 82 pitches. Hess opened his day with 3.2 no-hit innings before Hedbert Perez singled in the fourth inning. Hess worked 5.0-plus innings for the third straight start. In that span, he's 2-1 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and .189 BAA with 18 K to 3 BB in 15.1 IP. In Hess' last five starts, he's posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and .193 BAA with 25 K to 8 BB in 24.0 IP.

DH Coby Morales (2-for-4, RBI, BB) posted his team-leading 27th multi-hit game of the season. Morales extended his active on-base streak to a team-high and season-high 15 games. During Morales' active 15-game on-base streak, he's batting .293/.373/.448 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 4 XBH and 8 BB.

CF DJ Gladney (2-for-4, R) recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game for the first time this season. Gladney extended his active hit streak to a team-best seven games. In that span he's 13-for-30 (.433 AVG) with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 5 XBH, 3 SB and 8 R.

LF, CF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, 2 BB, SB, 3 R) scored a career-high three runs. Gabrielson extended his active hit streak to five games. In that span, he's 6-for-17 with 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 7 R and 2 SB. Gabrielson has reached safely in his last 10 games with Somerset dating back to June 12 vs. Binghamton.

1B Josh Moylan (4-for-5, 2 RBI, SB, 2 R) notched his first career four-hit game and fourth multi-hit game with Somerset this season. Moylan recorded a single in each of his last four at bats, joining Connor McGinnis, George Lombard Jr., Jace Avina, Tyler Hardman, Marco Luciano and Nick Torres as the seventh Patriot to muster a four-hit game this season. Moylan is the first Patriot to collect four hits in a single game since Connor McGinnis' four-hit game on July 10 vs. Reading. Moylan extended his hit streak to a season-best six games. During Moylan's six-game hit streak, he's 10-for-23 with a HR, 6 RBI, 2 XBH and 2 BB. With hits in all six games in the series against the Fisher Cats, Moylan is batting .325/.396/.550 with 2 HR, 5 XBH and 8 RBI in 12 games against New Hampshire this season.

C Miguel Palma (3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, HBP) smashed his second career two-homer game and first since 4/5/23 at Bowling Green. Palma became the 12th Patriot to record a multi-home run game this season and the first since Connor McGinnis' two home-run game on July 10 vs. Reading. Palma's effort was the 15th multi-HR game by a Patriot this season. Palma powered his seventh home run of the season, opening the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning. In the seventh inning, Palma hooked a three-run home run to left field for his eighth homer of the season. Palma registered his third three-hit game and sixth multi-hit game of the season. Across his last 12 games, Palma is slashing .356/.420/.667 with 4 HR and 12 RBI.

3B Kevin Verde (1-for-4, HR, 5 RBI, BB) bashed his first career grand slam in a career-high five-RBI day. Verde's grand slam was his second home run with Somerset this season and first since July 3 vs. Hartford.

SS Owen Cobb (2-for-5) posted his fourth multi-hit game in his last five contests and 14th overall with Somerset this year. Across his last five games, Cobb is 9-for-18 with 3 RBI.

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Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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