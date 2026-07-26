SeaWolves Drop Finale to Split Series with Baysox

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (19-8, 55-40) couldn't muster enough offense on Sunday in a 6-2 loss in the series finale against the Chesapeake Baysox (15-11, 44-50) on Sunday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

Carlos Peña started for the second time in the series and found himself in some early trouble. After working out of a jam in the first, Griff O'Ferrall smashed a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Baysox the lead. Despite the slow start, the southpaw delivered 4.2 innings of two-run ball with no walks and six strikeouts.

Erie's offense cut into the deficit in the third inning as Bennett Lee led off the inning with a triple and scored on a Chesapeake error to get on the board.

Outside of the third inning run, Baysox starter Luis De Leon was phenomenal. The left-hander pitched 6.1 innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts as Erie managed just four hits against the No. 7 prospect in the Orioles system.

Chesapeake plated two more runs in the sixth inning. Johan Simon entered to replace Yosber Sanchez with two on and two outs against Baysox first baseman Adam Retzbach, who pulled a double down the third base line to push the lead to 4-1.

Erie found baserunners in the seventh and eighth inning but couldn't string anything together against former SeaWolves reliever Richard Guasch.

The Baysox continued to push the issue in the ninth inning with two runs against Erie reliever Eric Silva. Tavian Josenberger hit his third home run of the week to start the scoring in the inning and singles from Adam Retzbach and Brandon Butterworth increased the Chesapeake lead to 6-1.

Patrick Lee secured his third straight multi-hit game with a ninth-inning home run against his former West Michigan Whitecaps teammate Micah Ashman. The blast was Lee's second home run with the SeaWolves and 9th of the season.

Erie and Chesapeake split the six-game series and split the season series with each side taking 12 of the 24 meetings.

The SeaWolves enter a twelve-game homestand with a 3.5-game lead over the Baysox for second place in the Eastern League Southwest second-half standings. Erie welcomes Akron for a six-game set starting on Tuesday at UPMC Park with first pitch set for 6:05 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.