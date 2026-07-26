Luis De León, Baysox Pitch Past SeaWolves in Sunday Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, relied on their pitching against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in a 6-2 win on Sunday.

Left-hander starter Luis De León led Chesapeake (15-11) by matching a Double-A best with nine strikeouts across his second quality start of the season. De León pitched six and a third innings of one-run ball, giving up just four hits and one walk as the Baysox finished their nine-game homestand 5-4.

In his last eight starts, De León, the Orioles' No. 7 prospect via MLB.com, holds a 4-1 record and 1.80 ERA (eight earned runs in 40 innings) with 40 strikeouts to 14 walks. De León earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors earlier this month.

The Baysox took an opening 2-0 lead in the second inning. On his sixth home run of the season, Griff O'Ferrall launched a two-run shot to center field that brought Aron Estrada home against SeaWolves left-handed starter Carlos Peña.

Erie tacked on its lone run against De León in the third inning. Seth Stephenson reached on an error that scored Bennett Lee to cut Chesapeake's lead to 2-1.

Peña (L, 5-4) was relieved in the fifth after giving up two runs to six strikeouts across four and two-thirds innings.

Chesapeake went ahead 4-1 in the sixth. After Estrada doubled and Tavian Josenberger walked, Adam Retzbach scored them both on a two-run double.

Estrada's second run scored capped off a 3-for-3 day. Across five games in the weeklong series versus Erie, Estrada batted .421 (8-for-19) with a home run and five runs scored.

De León (W, 5-6) was relieved by righty Richard Guasch in the seventh inning. Guasch pitched a scoreless inning and two-thirds with three strikeouts, his eighth scoreless outing in his last nine Double-A appearances.

The Baysox plated two more runs in the eighth inning. Josenberger blasted a solo home run to right field, his ninth long ball of the season, for a 5-1 lead. Adam Retzbach then singled and scored on a Brandon Butterworth RBI single that put Chesapeake up 6-1.

Erie added a final run in the top of the ninth inning on a Patrick Lee solo home run to center field for the 6-2 final score.

Next, Chesapeake heads to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 28 to start a six-game series at the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Baysox are back home at Prince George's Stadiun on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:35 pm when they host a weeklong series against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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