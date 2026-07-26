RubberDucks Swipe Series Finale, 4-3, from Curve

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, OH. - Altoona and Akron wrapped up their series on Sunday afternoon with another 4-3 decision, as the RubberDucks earned their second straight win to finish the week-long series.

Held without a hit through the first five innings by Akron starter Caden Favors, Will Taylor hammered the first pitch of the sixth inning over the left field wall to give the Curve a 1-0 lead. Taylor recorded his fifth homer of the season as part of a 1-for-3 day.

Curve starter Kyle Robinson turned in another strong start on Sunday afternoon, tossing five scoreless frames. Robinson worked around a two-out baserunner in the first and third inning and was only troubled in the fifth inning when the 'Ducks put two on base with two outs. Akron attempted a steal of second base and Easton Carmichael executed a pump fake to second base and caught Akron outfielder Nick Mitchell wandering off third base for the final out of the inning. Robinson threw 73 pitches and struck out three in his outing.

Akron scored four times against the Curve bullpen in the sixth inning, using an RBI single from Ryan Cesarini to tie the game. The 'Ducks plated two runs with the bases loaded on a wild pitch and added another insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Christian Knapczyk.

Keiner Delgado hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to bring the Curve within a run, but the Curve couldn't manage a baserunner in the ninth inning.

Murf Gray extended his on-base streak to nine games with an infield single in the seventh inning, he has reached in every game played for the Curve.

Altoona returns to PNG Field on Tuesday to begin a series with the Chesapeake Baysox at 6:30 p.m. Altoona will send LHP Connor Oliver to the mound with the Baysox starter to be announced.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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